BBNaija Tolanibj has stated what she has to give as far as relationship is concerned

In a podcast with Yhemolee and Moet, the reality star said she has her sweet box to give

Fans have reacted to her outburst as they expressed their dismay with what she said

BBNaija Tolani Shobajo, aka Tolanibj, has caused a stir on social media with what she said about her relationships during a podcast with Yhemolee and Moet Abebe.

The show's host had asked Tolanibaj who was evicted from the All stars edition in August what she was bringing to the table in a relationship. In response, the disc jockey stated that she has her juicy box to give a man she is dating.

Her outburst is coming after her complicated relationship with Neo, her colleague.

Moet Abebe says she is bringing her brain to the table

One of the podcast hosts also contributed as she said she has her brain to offer in a relationship, but she is also taking her sweet box to the table.

See the clip of the podcast here:

Reactions trail BBN Tolanibaj's utterance.

Netizens have reacted to what Tolanibaj said she can offer during the podcast. Here are some of the comments below.

@so.fia_martinez_:

"Sometimes I just wonder if this kind of people think or even understand what comes out of their mouth SMH ‍♀️

@missokhifo:

"Tolani’s acquired teeth are actually brighter than the ideas produced by her brain ."

@mr.alao:

"Normally, she could have mentioned qualities like respect, confidence, effective communication, support, compassion, independence, nurturing, kindness, patience, and loyalty, but we understand they might not gain popularity or trend. Hence, the foolishness. E be things."

@asanwa__m':

"Jesus wept (John 11:35)."

@mayorsoj':

“You now made me sound like a Mumu” Mumu wey wan disguise."

@susylicious_hawt:

"Toto is powerful. So she’s bringing a powerful thing to the table..

@oluwakemi._o:

"How can u say u r bringing your sweet P to the table what about d man ?? Is he not bringing is sweet Gbola to d table hian make it make sense girl."

@pensive_fatima:

"This girl is so ghetto."

@richyeigez:

"30bg please gather let’s thank God for our Grammy nominations.. All this ones no concern us."

BBN Tolanibaj says people need pity stories to win a reality show

Legit. ng had earlier reported that Tolanibaj had stated that people can only win the Big Brother reality show if they have a pity story.

She made that known while candidly sharing what it takes to be a winner of the cash prize. The reality star also gave a reason for skipping the media tour after her eviction from the show.

Tolanibaj also expressed regret on some of her actions while she was in Biggies' house. She said that her primary aim was to have fun in the All-Star edition and not to win any cash prize.

