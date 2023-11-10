A clip of BBNaija Whitemoney and Frodd staring at the backside of a lady has been sighted online

In the recording, the two appeared to enjoy what the lady was doing and asked her to adjust her camera

Fans have taken to the comment section and wondered if Frodd was indeed married to be looking lustfully at the lady

BBNaija All-Stars Hazel Onou, aka Whitemoney and Chiemeka Okoye, also known as Frodd, have caused a stir on social media with their action on a live session.

The two reality stars were on live Instagram, and a lady known as Wendy was there to distract them.

BBN Frodd, Whitemoney, Stare at Strange Lady’s Backside. Photo Credit @callme_frodd/whitemoney

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the lady was shaking her back vigorously, and Whitemoney and Frodd had to stare in bewilderment.

Fans wonder if Frodd was married

Some of the lovers of the reality star have taken to the comment section to air their opinions about what the two celebrities did. Knowing that Frodd is married and has recently welcomed a child, they were surprised he could engage in such an act.

Frodd has always gushed over his wife and even considered voluntary exit from the All-Stars edition because his better half was heavily pregnant then.

See the clip of rhe live session here:

Fans react to Whitemoney and Frodd's video

Reactions have trailed the clip shared by the reality stars. Here are some of the comments below.

@c.i.n__d.y':

"Wife they her own husband make them they drag her."

@youaintsteph.xx':

"Someone should tag the wife abeg.:"

@beyskit:

"You will know when rich person marry poor man .if both of them are rich , him nor go dey this nonsense.imagine mr Eazi doing to to cuppy sister."

@jason_styles0:

"Is the wife complaining??? Una dey always find way to spoil people marriage bad bekle pepple."

@onyilex:

"Small cruise you dey as if him don marry. What’s the nature of his job? Una go carry mouth way Una not dey brush well dey come drag people husband for internet."

@ov__rich':

"The wife de do her own for one side."

@cobi_comm':

"There is reality after yansh . Sïmps learn. The hard way."

@call_meh_berry:

"So make e no look Yansh again. My baby we’ll look together."

@exquisitezaddy:

"Group of dunes, so you all think those your LOML and husbands don’t do all these cuz you didn’t see them and their friends. Dey play!"

Frodd's wife is overjoyed as she speaks with him on video.

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Chioma, wife of Frodd, was over the moon when she got to communicate with her man.

Frodd had been evicted from the All-Stars edition. He called his wife, and she asked him if she could come to his hotel.

Fans reacted to the sweet video and gushed over how Chioma missed her husband for the weeks he was in Biggies' house.

Source: Legit.ng