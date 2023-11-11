Global site navigation

Local editions

“This One Loud”: Nasty Blaq, Adesope Share Pictures and Video As Singer Ruger Acquires 2nd Mansion
Celebrities

“This One Loud”: Nasty Blaq, Adesope Share Pictures and Video As Singer Ruger Acquires 2nd Mansion

by  Olumide Alake
  • Video and pictures of Asiwaju crooner Ruger at his new mansion have emerged on social media
  • Skit maker Nasty Blaq and media personality Adesope Shopsydoo celebrated the singer as they shared the good news on their pages
  • As expected, many of Ruger's fans and followers have since taken to the comment section to congratulate him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Famous singer and songwriter Michael Adebayo Olayinka 'Ruger' has acquired a second mansion worth millions.

Recall that Ruger made headlines in 2022 when he acquired his first crib.

Ruger
Ruger buys second house. Credit: @rugerofficial
Source: Instagram

UK-based media personality Adesope Shopsydoo took to his Instagram page to share pictures and a video of the new mansion and added a caption that read:

"Congratulations to the young Ru @rugerofficial. young ambassadors doing amazing."

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Read also

"Mr Money with d vibe": Sweet moment Asake celebrates Grammy award nomination at movie location

See Adesope's post below:

Skit maker Nasty Blaq also shared the pictures on his Instastory as he congratulated Ruger.

He wrote in his caption:

"This one loud, congratulations to my brother Ruger."

See the screenshot of Nasty Blaq's post below:

Fans congratulate Ruger on the new crib

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages netizens penned to Ruger, as many said the singer deserved it. See them below:

sunky_ola:

"Wow this is huge .... this one no be Marlian Na Marvin."

iam_egroyce:

Second crib congratulations."

dollarboi78:

"Na this one gan gan em d call house no be all this detached."

presidentzino:

"Well deserved @rugerofficial."

musatugbobo7:

"Congratulations to you bro more blessings."

_kingboymusic

This is another house o.... lame people will think this the first house he's buying

dr_darlingyoung:

"I like how simple and beautiful the house is, congratulations brother."

richiebankz70:

"I personally like this house clean."

Read also

Young Duu dances with composure as he parties with Mayorkun and Yhemo Lee, video goes viral

_10__49:

"Really nice choice."

Video of lady grinding Ruger on stage sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video of Ruger getting frisky on stage with a lady sparked reactions online.

While it was not the first time Ruger would trend online for such behaviour, he took it to a new level in a viral clip.

Some netizens found the clip indecent and wrong, while others hailed the Jonzing World record star for the sultry display.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel