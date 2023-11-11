“This One Loud”: Nasty Blaq, Adesope Share Pictures and Video As Singer Ruger Acquires 2nd Mansion
- Video and pictures of Asiwaju crooner Ruger at his new mansion have emerged on social media
- Skit maker Nasty Blaq and media personality Adesope Shopsydoo celebrated the singer as they shared the good news on their pages
- As expected, many of Ruger's fans and followers have since taken to the comment section to congratulate him
Famous singer and songwriter Michael Adebayo Olayinka 'Ruger' has acquired a second mansion worth millions.
Recall that Ruger made headlines in 2022 when he acquired his first crib.
UK-based media personality Adesope Shopsydoo took to his Instagram page to share pictures and a video of the new mansion and added a caption that read:
"Congratulations to the young Ru @rugerofficial. young ambassadors doing amazing."
See Adesope's post below:
Skit maker Nasty Blaq also shared the pictures on his Instastory as he congratulated Ruger.
He wrote in his caption:
"This one loud, congratulations to my brother Ruger."
See the screenshot of Nasty Blaq's post below:
Fans congratulate Ruger on the new crib
Legit.ng compiled some of the messages netizens penned to Ruger, as many said the singer deserved it. See them below:
sunky_ola:
"Wow this is huge .... this one no be Marlian Na Marvin."
iam_egroyce:
Second crib congratulations."
dollarboi78:
"Na this one gan gan em d call house no be all this detached."
presidentzino:
"Well deserved @rugerofficial."
musatugbobo7:
"Congratulations to you bro more blessings."
_kingboymusic
This is another house o.... lame people will think this the first house he's buying
dr_darlingyoung:
"I like how simple and beautiful the house is, congratulations brother."
richiebankz70:
"I personally like this house clean."
_10__49:
"Really nice choice."
Video of lady grinding Ruger on stage sparks reactions
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video of Ruger getting frisky on stage with a lady sparked reactions online.
While it was not the first time Ruger would trend online for such behaviour, he took it to a new level in a viral clip.
Some netizens found the clip indecent and wrong, while others hailed the Jonzing World record star for the sultry display.
