Video and pictures of Asiwaju crooner Ruger at his new mansion have emerged on social media

Skit maker Nasty Blaq and media personality Adesope Shopsydoo celebrated the singer as they shared the good news on their pages

As expected, many of Ruger's fans and followers have since taken to the comment section to congratulate him

Famous singer and songwriter Michael Adebayo Olayinka 'Ruger' has acquired a second mansion worth millions.

Recall that Ruger made headlines in 2022 when he acquired his first crib.

Ruger buys second house. Credit: @rugerofficial

Source: Instagram

UK-based media personality Adesope Shopsydoo took to his Instagram page to share pictures and a video of the new mansion and added a caption that read:

"Congratulations to the young Ru @rugerofficial. young ambassadors doing amazing."

See Adesope's post below:

Skit maker Nasty Blaq also shared the pictures on his Instastory as he congratulated Ruger.

He wrote in his caption:

"This one loud, congratulations to my brother Ruger."

See the screenshot of Nasty Blaq's post below:

Fans congratulate Ruger on the new crib

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages netizens penned to Ruger, as many said the singer deserved it. See them below:

sunky_ola:

"Wow this is huge .... this one no be Marlian Na Marvin."

iam_egroyce:

Second crib congratulations."

dollarboi78:

"Na this one gan gan em d call house no be all this detached."

presidentzino:

"Well deserved @rugerofficial."

musatugbobo7:

"Congratulations to you bro more blessings."

_kingboymusic

This is another house o.... lame people will think this the first house he's buying

dr_darlingyoung:

"I like how simple and beautiful the house is, congratulations brother."

richiebankz70:

"I personally like this house clean."

_10__49:

"Really nice choice."

