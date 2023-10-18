The BBNaija All Stars’ season has continued to trend over the friendship turned sour between Mercy, Venita and Angel

Ultimate Love reality star, Dr Cherry, took to Twitter (X) to share her thoughts on the situation

According to Dr Cherry, Angel and Venita betrayed Mercy because of men and this got many fans of the show sharing hot takes

Ultimate Love star, Dr Cherry, has now waded into the scattered friendship between BBNaija All Stars’ Mercy, Angel and Venita.

Recall that after the reality show, Mercy, Angel and Venita unfollowed themselves on social media despite previously being on good terms with each other.

Source: Instagram

Their friendship-turned-sour caught the attention of many fans of the show including Dr Cherry who starred in Ultimate Love.

Taking to her X page, Cherry shared her own hot take on why things became the way it was between the three friends.

According to her, Angel and Venita betrayed their friendship with Mercy because of the men on the show, Soma and Adekunle.

Not stopping there, Cherry said that the men would eventually dump Angel and Venita but they have now lost a good friend.

She tweeted:

“Some ladies will neva learn “Don’t betray ur girlfriend that really care for u bcoz of Man…#Angel betrayed n planned against #Mercy in the #Bbnaija house bcoz she wanted to safe Soma .#Venita did almost the same bcoz of kuku, now these guys will dump them n they’ve lost a good gf.”

See her post below:

Fans debate over why Mercy’s friendship with Angel and Venita ended

Dr Cherry’s take on the former friendship between Mercy, Angel and Venita caused a huge stir online as social media users shared their own thoughts.

Read some of their comments below:

rhukieee:

“Mercy got betrayed by the same people she would not even betray .. it’s enough reason for her to get hurt.”

akintola_akinbola:

“I still don’t understand why people think Angel or any Housemate owe anybody any loyalty.. it is a fuccking game! You plot to win.. it is a Game!! No bad blood.”

preciousayanda3:

“Mercy is the last person to speak about betrayal. You all should take several seats.”

theloyalnannys:

“This mumu cherry should rest at this point…from Uriel matter to Angel and Venita…is the mercy even a saint?”

mikkyx__:

“I no understand shey na Mercy you want make Angel and Venita marry? Abi why dem go choose Mercy over their men??!”

haircentials_by_chobs:

“Imagine conspiring with other housemates to nominate your so called frnd Mercy but hiding behind not to nominate her yourself. Angel played a very dirty game … at a point she was trying to paint a narrative that mercy didn’t want her and soma to be a thing meanwhile na she angel go carry mercy inside toilet to tell her what Ike never said and made mercy said Ike no dey clean yansh … Angel no be better person periodt!!!”

