BBNaija star Maria Chike Benjamin has now cried out on social media over her newborn son’s appetite

Taking to X, the reality show star complained bitterly about Igbo boys and their appetites while noting that her bosoms have been through a lot

Maria’s tweet soon spread across social media, and it raised a lot of funny comments from netizens

Ex-BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star Maria Chike Benjamin has now updated fans about her motherhood journey on social media.

Recall that Maria and her boyfriend, Kevin, recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Nigerians react as BBNaija star Maria tells people to fear Igbo boys. Photos: @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Maria took to her official X page to complain about her son’s appetite. According to the BBNaija star, Igbo boys need to be feared.

Not stopping there, Maria added that her bosoms have gone through a lot because her son eats a lot. She wrote:

“Omo fear Igbo boys o! Dey can eat for Africa! My poor breast.”

See her tweet below:

Reactions as Maria complains about Igbo boys

Maria’s complaints about Igbo boys because of her son’s appetite drew a lot of reactions from social media users. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Big Opeyemi asked for proof:

Shaydee gave Maria some advice:

Chika said it was a general problem with boys:

Chidiogo called Maria’s complaints the joy of motherhood:

This tweep posted:

Victor sympathised with Maria:

Chaos in BBNaija fandom as Mercy Eke unfollows Angel & Soma

Meanwhile, former BBNaija All Stars housemate and Pepper Dem Gang winner Mercy Eke has set up chaos on social media after unfollowing her co-stars Angel and Soma.

The beauty model suddenly decided to cut ties with Soma and Angel on Instagram.

On Sunday evening, October 15, internet users noticed that Mercy Eke had unfollowed Angel and Soma, and the female counterpart promptly returned the favour.

Source: Legit.ng