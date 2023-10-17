BBNaija Season 4 winner Mercy Eke has revealed her plans for marriage in an interview with Heros Daniel

She said she had planned to buy a baby when she clocks 30 years old, but she is also thinking of getting a surrogate to carry her baby

The reality show star added that she does not want pressure from anyone, especially her mother, who attends other people's naming ceremonies

Big Brother Naija Season 4 winner Mercy Eke has poured out her heart about marriage in an interview with Heros Daniels. According to her, she is unwilling to get married and doesn't want to be pressured into it.

She added that she was planning to buy a baby by the time she clocks 30 years old but later had second thoughts about her words and said she would get a surrogate to carry the pregnancy.

BBNaija Mercy Eke Wants To Have A Baby Through Surrogacy Photo Credit @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

Mercy Eke says her mother's friends want her to get married

In the interview clip, Mercy made it known that her mother usually attends naming ceremonies of other people. They would ask her when her daughter would invite them to her child's naming ceremony too.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the video here:

Fans react to Mercy Eke's video where she talked about her marriage

Netizens have reacted to the interview clip of Mercy Eke, where she said she is not willing to get married. Here are some of the comments below.

@petite_luxury123:

"I love and respect her choice. Gone re d Days wen women get pressured into marriage."

@ayinke_ade__:

"It’s beautiful to see that women are pursuing their own happiness and not being pressured by societal standards. In all that you do, be happy."

@immyben:

"Mercy loves love, just pray God gives you the right partner, don't settle for plan b, you are still young and beautiful."

@chyomsss:

"I love/respect her choice /honesty . Not everyone wants to get married . Some women just wanna have kid and be successful."

@bubu_jones77:

"Just open mouth waa….marriage is an institution ordained by God and a beautiful thing too…pray for the right man and build a wonderful family and stop wayward life."

@debbymoore__:

"I love how women are not being pressured by society to get married or make life decisions, in essence do whatever makes you happy."

@annsglamourousplace:

"Surrogacy was created to help women with fertility issue to have biological children, now women who are perfectly okay now use it because they can afford it. I respect her choice if she doesn't want to get married, but why Surrogacy if she is perfectly fit to birth a child. This is my own opinion regarding her statement, please don't insult me."

@symply_sandie:

"Have we all forgotten that fornication is a sin. We all talk about having children outside marriage to be happy. It’s sad no one cares about Gods feeling and happiness."

@mayor_60:

"Some Mumu girls will start listening to her now only for them to see her getting married after one or two kids.

@curascarepharmacy:

“Buy a baby” this was the ‘wrongest’ choice of words!"

Months after celebrating their 29th birthday, Mercy Eke's actual age revealed via NIN

Legit. ng had previously reported that Mercy Eke's real age was revealed a few days after she marked her 29th birthday. She had celebrated her 29th birthday in September, and many thought it was her real age.

A fan had taken it upon himself to look for Mercy's actual age, and it was discovered that the age on her NIN was different from the one she had celebrated in September.

Fans called her out for lying. Many people accused the reality star of mincing the truth when it comes to saying their age.

Source: Legit.ng