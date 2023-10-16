Big Brother Naija All Stars Mercy Eke got people talking after it was noticed that she had unfollowed Soma and Angel on social media

The Pepper Dem Gang winner initially spoke of her time on the reality TV show during a recent interview where she outlined her co-stars' behaviour towards her

Following the viral interview, fans quickly noticed that the beauty influencer had unfollowed the two lovebirds

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Former BBNaija All Stars housemate and Pepper Dem Gang winner Mercy Eke has set up chaos on social media after unfollowing her co-stars Angel and Soma.

On Instagram, the beauty model suddenly decided to cut ties with Soma and Angel.

BBNaija All Stars Mercy Eke unfollows Angel and Soma Credit: @angeljbsmith, @mercyeke_official, @soma_apex

Source: Instagram

On Sunday evening, October 15, internet users noticed that Mercy Eke had unfollowed Angel and Soma, and the female counterpart promptly returned the favour.

Before then, a viral video of Mercy Eke's interview with Hero Daniels spurred reactions around her experience in Biggie's house and how other housemates treated her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She mentioned that even Whitemoney, a past winner, did not suffer the same ferocity and hate as she did while on the show.

See the post below:

Mercy Eke unfollows Angel, and Soma sparks reactions below

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chika.asiegbu.50:

"Mercy sweetheart, please stay away from this girl ,they don’t like your progress , waiting angle won offer you."

want10o_:

"Mercy really descended so low making Angel friends sha. Angel wey no get anything going on. E pain me."

k.trillsbeauty:

"Buh why naaa.... to me i dont think angel mean anything serious with mercy nowww she is a sweetheart honestly i thought dey would settle amicably... it was all a game naaa."

hademy17:

"Wo pls seeing angel genuinely happy takes a lot ...mercy should also find her happiness."

chinelo_bent:

"Going for all-stars is the best thing that happened to Mercy to be honest,it's time to filter the wolves in her lifeI love the energy."

mansa_nana:

"But honestly I thought these 3(Venita, Mercy & Angel) talked it out and settled before leaving the house?

"I remember Mercy & Venita on Angel’s bed ironing things out & she even told Biggie. Plus wasn’t it the same Mercy who was “crying” when Angel was announced as evicted?"

Mercy Eke brags to Ilebaye that she will win the All Stars show

Legit.ng recalls reporting that while the BBNaija All Stars show was still on, Mercy Eke bragged to Ilebaye that the N120m prize money was hers to win.

Mercy said this during a conversation with Ilebaye, where she swore confidently that she would emerge the champion.

She added that her fans, Mercenaries, will stop at nothing to ensure she goes home with the N120m up for grabs.

Source: Legit.ng