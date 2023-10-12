Nollywood actress Mary Njoku has shared a video of how one of her daughters practised content creation

Nollywood actress and content creator Mary Njoku seemed to be teaching her children to walk in her career footsteps. The movie producer shared an adorable video of one of her daughters practising how to make content on social media.

Njoku had turned off all her children's apps and games, and they tried to keep themselves busy by practising content creation for an imaginary audience.

Mary Njoku's daughter teaches her audience gymnastics

In the recording, one of the daughters who was practising to be a content creator promised to teach her make-believe audience how to do gymnastics. She said it is for only those who have a couch at home.

However, she warned her fans not to allow anyone to intimidate them about what she would teach because it is just her opinion, as some people might not accept it

Mary Njoku's second daughter distracts her fans

While the elder sister was busy talking to her fictional audience, her younger sister was also active on the couch, trying to demonstrate what her sister was saying. Still, in the process, she distracted the attention of their listeners.

See the video here:

Fans react to Mary Njoku's daughter's video

Netizens have reacted to the video posted by Mary Njoku. Many are happy to see how creative her daughters are. Here are some of the responses.

@ruthkadiri:

"It’s the one behind for me ."

@uchejombo:

"Meanwhile her sister behind."

@realanitajoseph:

"Her sis behind e no concern am oh."

@koyohenry:

"Baby girl said just to be sure, "I am not a gymnist" In other words follow my gymnastics advice at your own risk."

@benny_orji

"Her voice sounds pretty professional already . Very impression . My ovaries, I hope you’re seeing what other children are doing."

@Staroraz:

"Who told this beautiful princess that everyone has a couch."

@enidify:

"Not me patiently waiting for then part 2, she held me glued till the end and I actually listened to every word. Now that's a star presenter, well done baby girl.."

@empress_uju:

"Please ma how can I register for the gymnast program, are your children attending any? because one of my daughters can't sit down for 1 seconds she will be doing all these gymnastics moves. She can even sit with her head please help me oo."

@biodunstephen:

"She needs a TV show!!!!!!"

@korkor_pinto:

"Good job baby girl. The small one at the back tho . Nothing concern her ."

@mary_uniz:

"We will definitely watch your next video cupcake."

