Fast-rising Nigerian singer Ayra Starr opened up about her younger days and living with her grandmother, who she assisted in the market

The Rush hitmaker narrated how she used to follow her grandma to the market to sell fruit and vegetables while entertaining her customers with her voice

Sharing the news on social media, she expressed gratitude for her growth in the music business, which admiration from fans

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Sarah Aderibigbe, better known by her stage name Ayra Starr, has spurred heartwarming reactions with the story of her humble beginning.

The Mavin star disclosed that she discovered her talent while assisting her grandmother with her petty trading.

Ayra Starr shares her humble beginnings Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

She took to social media and revealed that her grandma used to sell fruits and vegetables in the market.

Ayra recounted how she sang and entertained the elderly woman's customers.

She wrote, "I will forever be grateful for where I am in life. God really blessed me.

"6 years ago, this used to be me selling vegetables and fruits with my grandma, singing for whoever wanted to hear me. Now people are paying to watch me perform."

See her post below

Ayra Starr's post sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

adeoluwadamilola_7:

"I’m sure I’m not the only one looking for her."

osho_tees_kennel:

"6 years ago you were a child."

cuttiefinest30:

"Na everybody get story to tell ."

dev_tosin:

"They won start pity game again. I like you pass this thing wey you won do so o."

m_r_young_:

"Na lie joor six years ago you still in secondary school maybe she just go visit grandma for one holiday she con dey write story na so wizkid talk am for ojuelegba too omo olowo ni awon werey ooo ."

big_confirmer:

"6 Years Ago AyraStar You Don Get Sense?"

Ayra Starr hints at being in a relationship

Ayra Starr sparked reactions online with a comment on her page revealing that she's in a relationship, Legit.ng reported.

Ayra, whose official name is Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, hinted about being in or getting set to start a new relationship, but she said she was worried about the personality that she and her love interest tend to portray.

The Mavin's record label signee noted in her post that she knows she might negatively influence her love interest.

Source: Legit.ng