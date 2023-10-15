A Nigerian woman has gone viral on social media after showering praises on her husband on her wedding day

In the video, the woman made a special announcement dubbing her husband the most intentional and handsome man

Social media users have reacted massively to the post with many congratulating the newlywed couple

A Nigerian woman has caused a frenzy online with her romantic gesture on her wedding day.

In the heartwarming clip shared by @albbany_weddings, the woman made a special announcement to the world after tying the knot.

Bride praises husband on wedding day Photo credit: @albbany_weddings/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Newlywed bride praises husband on wedding day

She announced to the world that she got married to her husband, dubbing him the most intentional and amazing man.

The happy woman went ahead to ask everyone to make noise on her behalf as she just secured a gentleman for herself.

"Hello guys I just got married to the most intentional amazing handsome husband. Make some noise", she said.

Reactions trail video of bride praising husband on wedding day

Netizens stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about her video.

@cindychizzy said:

"Give us review after 2 years abeg I wan check something."

@buks_buks_ wrote:

"This is how am going to scream when I finally get a man."

Softkelly7 said:

"The man don already day vex. Congrats dear."

@private___life:

"Omo some girls comments are so hilarious. Aside of those telling her congratulations. What is after 2 yrs give us review are u wishing her a bad home?"

@cakeswithmiwa reacted:

"This comment section is giving y’all probably have failed marriages or very unhappy parents. Cos what am I seeing?Congratulations."

@vincinomnia added:

"Na so e dey shack wen e new o. Come back in 5 years time and tell us this, then we will believe."

@nancygbeku reacted:

"I must marry all the accolades in one dear. more great achievement. Happy married life."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng