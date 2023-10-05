Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Venita Akpofure and her daughters have sparked reactions on social media

In a viral video sighted online, the girls asked their mum for their shares of the money bouquet she got on her return home

Venita and her daughters had a back-and-forth over their missing piggybanks with their foreign accents

Ex-BBNaija star Venita reunited with her children, and they wanted their share of the goodies she got.

In a video online, the reality star asked her girls for their one rule if they were to get cash from her.

Netizens gush over Venita's daughters

Source: Instagram

Venita's daughters replied that they did not have their piggybanks anymore, and they went on a rambling spree of what happened to their savings.

The younger daughter impressed Venita by coming up with the solution of building another piggybank.

Netizens gush over Venita's daughters

The footage of Venita and her daughters had netizens dropping sweet comments.

kru_girl__bieh:

"This woman fine oo Ade your choice."

ama_doris21:

"God see children I no want make I carry pikin come this world, na children I want ooo."

chichifrancis1:

"Accent that went to Harvard. English is Englishing."

jeminatu110:

"Wow see accent."

ekemezielizzy:

"Awwwwwnnnnn I love their accent and diction ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

stoneheart60:

"Adekunle see wetin God bless you with, sweet step daughters."

jihnsupark:

"Venita will forever be mean!! And I’ll still love her♥️♥️"

olasubomi_r:

"If my kids do speak like this, we would be having issues understanding each other o."

pearl_ayii:

"I hope there nanny get masters degree because Omo to understand this English no be jokes o."

missdonnnnte:

"Na the children voice I Dey Listen too I no even watch Venita."

lifeofjenell:

"Na little them they pronounce like that."

njidekaogu:

"Ade's best choice, we are in for it Adenita."

dee_the_toughcookie:

"I wonder what they think about her. Stinky toxic mommy who insults people with personal staff."

Venita Akpofure apologises to Tiv people

Legit.ng previously reported that she had a rethink about some of her utterances while on the just-concluded BBNaija, All Stars show.

The mother of two had stated that Tiv men have a culture of offering their wives to strangers for bedroom pleasure.

The reality show star has revealed that her two daughters are Tiv. She admitted that her words were said carelessly but noted her remarks were also twisted.

Source: Legit.ng