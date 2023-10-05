The video of BBN Soma saying that many of his colleagues discouraged him from his love relationship with Angel has surfaced online

Soma claimed Cross was one of the people, but he did not pay attention to any of them

Angel also added that most people against the relationship do not know her well to say things about her

Big Brother Naija star Somadina Anyama has opened up about the challenges faced for falling in love with his colleague Angel Smith.

In the clip of an interview sighted by Legit.ng, Soma said some reality show stars approached him to end his affair with Smith.

BBNaija Soma says Cross was against his ship with Angel Smith

The reality show star made it known that Cross was one of the housemates who told him to take it easy with his ship.

He, however, did not allow their words to make him develop cold feet about his feelings for Angel.

Angel Smith says most reality show stars don't know her

In the video, Angel said that most people discouraging Soma about their relationship don't see her well. She revealed the few people she was close to.

Smith mentioned Mercy and Frodd as the two reality stars she has an excellent rapport with and wondered why others are against her.

See the video here:

Reactions trail BBNaija Soma's revelation about Cross

Fans have reacted to the recording where Soma said Cross was against his relationship with Angel. See some of the reactions below.

@jewelbaby500:

"Na Mumu Dey advise person wey Dey in love. Na for bed Dey go finish you."

@2pencilcomedian:

'One man down.'

@____april__________:

"Them no Dey advice person wey Dey in love o."

@chychykay:

"It’s totally wrong saying this out here . Advice is profitable, you either take it or leave. Don’t ever betray the person publicly."

@eq.star:

"I’m actually genuinely happy for both of them…a lot of you guys need love and happiness to touch you small to be able to relate."

@kidwalksapparels:

"Woro woro stop taking pls."

@blacnap_ier:

"Why do they think Soma can’t handle Angel, but think Pere can handle Mercy! Let Soma &Angel breathe please."

@itz_abi_young_:

"I pity who Dey advice person way dey in love."

@princechike12:

"Since i stop advising people inlove, life has been good to me."

@emery_miles:

"This guy na big Ewu Togo must you talk everything ohh oh oh my guy never enter Jerusalem."

BBNaija Soma end past relationship to be with Angel

Legit. ng had previously reported that Soma had to end his past relationship to be with his new love interest, Angel Smith.

The two met while they were housemates in the Big Brother Naija All Stars edition and fell in love.

Fans were initially worried, but he assured them he was serious with his new ship.

