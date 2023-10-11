Due to concerns about their vulgar content, the Kano State Films and Censorship Board has banned some textbooks used in nursery and primary schools.

The director of the censors board, Abba Al-Mustapha, made this known in a recent statement.

The Kano State Government has banned some textbooks due to concerns over vulgar content. Photo credits: Ajoke Fluency Hub, Kano State Censorship Board

He said the board is investigating and taking legal action against those responsible, while it has officially banned some books in Kano state.

List of texts banned by Kano government

The Queen Primer (all editions) A Royal School Series Published by Nelson Publishers Limited Basic Science Junior Secondary School by Razat Publishers, 2018 edition (JSS3) Active Basic Science, 2014 edition By Tola Anjorin, Okechukwu Okolo, Philias Yara, Bamidele Mutiu, Fatima Koki, Lydia Gbagu. Basic Science and Technology for Junior Secondary Schools 1, 2 and 3 by W.K Hamzat, S. Bakare New Concept English for Senior Secondary Schools for SSS2, revised edition (2018 edition) by J Eyisi, A. Adekunle, T Adepolu, F Ademola Adeoye, Q Adams and, J Eto Basic Social Studies for Primary Schools by BJ Obebe, D M Mohammed, S N Nwosu, J A Adeyanju and H Carbin.

What parents said about banned books

Parents have raised concerns about the presence of sexual and vulgar content in certain textbooks which promote sexual relationships with HIV patients, pregnancy termination, LGBT, and safe sex with condoms.

According to Premium Times, they applauded the actions taken by the Kano state government to ban such books and are calling on other state governors to do the same.

They expressed worry about the impact of these books on their children's behaviour, noting that a nationwide review of school curriculum and textbooks is necessary to address the issue.

Kano government confiscates over 1000 copies of Queen Primer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kano State Films and Censorship Board had confiscated 1,200 copies of ‘Queen Primer’ textbooks.

“Praise be to God, everyone in Kano knew that we all woke up to a menace about a book, which is being used to teach our children in primary schools titled ‘Queen Primer’," the director of the censors board, Al-Mustapha, was quoted as saying.

