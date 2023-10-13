An analysis of how people voted for their favourites has surfaced on social media, and a list of the housemates with the highest votes was displayed

The post stated why Cee C, Soma and Mercy did not win the N120m cash prize and how IIebaye's strategy helped her

The post also revealed that IIebaye had a total of 30.8% votes, Mercy 23.48%, Cee C 23.41%, Adekunle 12.61%, Pere 5.82% and Cros 4.60%

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

The BBNaija All Stars reality show's organisers have analysed how fans voted for their favourites in the show. The data gave an explanation of how Mercy Cee C, Soma, Pere, Cross and IIebaye performed and earned their various votes.

According to the survey, IIebaye had a total of 30.8% votes, Mercy 23.48%, Cee C 23.41%, Adekunle 12.61%, Pere 5.82% and Cross 4.60%.

BBNaija All Stars Organiser Releases Vote Analysis of Housemates Photo Credit @ilebayee/@official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

Surveys show that IIebaye's pity party made her win

In the investigation, it was stated that the winner of the All Stars edition, IIebaye, won using the pity party strategy. It was revealed that after Tolanibaj dragged the duvet from IIebaye, many became emotional and started supporting her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Another action that worked in her favour was when Ike threw her things in the toilet. That won more people to her side, and she started topping the vote chat.

Analysis reveals Mercy Eke's record worked against her

The research stated that fans didn't want Mercy to win two times, so they didn't support her so much. Cee C, on the other hand, had so many great supporters and accolades, but unfortunately, she didn't win.

The analysis also revealed that Soma used his closeness to Angel and Pere to go far on the show, and his energy in most tasks they were given also worked to his advantage.

See the post here:

Fans react to the analysis of how housemates voted

Netizens have reacted to the survey released by the organiser of BBNaija All Stars on how people voted for their favourites. Here are some of the reactions below.

@chidinmaobiajulu:

"Ilebaye work hard for the win dear."

@eventsbyjaxy:

"So Illebaye was even top 5 from week 1, that's to show that she was already doing well with or without pity, it's sach a shame that some people refused to see it."

@s_bilqees:

"Fans that voted her from week 2 said they did not vote her base on pity but people that did not even use one kobo on her are saying it based on pity."

@iamha234:

"I don't agree Ilebaye started playing her game from the first week, that got people talking ,infact she came with fire that turned her name to small pepper. Mean while Ike trashed her clothes on the 4th week not 3rd."

@lankymarry:

"Congratulations ILEBAYE ."

@t.i.n.u_o.l.a:

"So much analysis for a show that has ended.this energy opor."

@dreamhairnija:

"I thought this show was over? una get strength ooo."

@bea_u_teey:

"Pity or no pity she still win, Dey no force anybody to vote ooooo people voted for her from der church mind so make una try rest."

@austinkinky:

"We gree na Pity but she still win so rest!"

@unusual_ity:

"Indeed the Arisers did Arise, and thank God am part of the success story."

BBN IIebaye silences critics who want to turn her against Doyin

Legit. ng had earlier reported that BBNaija All Stars winner IIebaye had warned fans who wanted to turn her against Doyin.

While on a media tour, she was asked if Doyin supported her during the reality show. In her response, she said that Doyin was her biggest supporter on the show.

She also revealed that she has nothing against Doyin, and if she had said anything to her, she doesn't want to know about it.

Source: Legit.ng