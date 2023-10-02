Famous Nigerian relationship therapist, Blessing CEO has joined other distraught BBNaija fans calling out the show's organisers after Ilebaye emerged as the winner

In a post shared on her social media page, Blessing alleged that the show was not fair and usually skewed to favour anyone who can manipulate public sympathy

Blessing also claimed BBNaija lacked what it takes to truly be a reality TV show

Blessing CEO has sparked emotions online over her reaction to Ilebaye's emergence as Big Brother Naija season 8 winner.

In a post on Instagram, the controversial reality TV star slammed Nigerians over inability to detect manipulation and emotional blackmail easily.

Blessing CEO stirs buzz online after slamming Ilebaye's emergence as BBNaija season 8 winner.

Blessing accused Nigerians of not voting for her two favourites, Cee-C and Mercy Eke.

"BBNaija is nothing close to reality" - Blessing CEO says

The relationship counsellor noted that her winners for the show were Cee-C and Mercy Eke.

Blessing said this was because the pair were able to stay relevant over the years after their first foray in Biggie's house.

Blessing also spoke about the BBNaija show being too dramatic and falling short of an ideal reality show.

Read an excerpt of Blessings' comment below:

"If you one win Nigerians heart, use emotional black mail, know how to cry and manipulate, the public love to feel powerful by pitying you. Big brother 9ja is indeed a dramatic game nothing close to reality."

See Blessing CEO's full post below:

Blessing CEO's comment stirs a significant buzz online

Here are some of the reactions Blessing CEO's comment stirred:

@jmkmakeover:

"If they never put her in the situation to be pitied she won’t be pitied. Even if her strategy coming to the show was pity, if the housemates didn’t hate, conspire and look down on her she wouldn’t have gotten pity votes like y’all said. What people fail to see about her is her self-control. How can a person get double strikes from third week and is still able to control her emotions till the end amidst the hate and side talks."

@nuggsweet:

"Being strong is different from being mannerless! Moreover, did you vote? Mtchewww.. If una like make una nor congratulate Ilebaye, so far she don win. Make una cry..."

@iam.jgirl:

"This win is sponsored by "Say No to Bullying"...Period!"

@d_kay19:

"Since they are your winners. Give them 120m each Dey play."

@chiwen_ben:

"Illebaye did not stop others from playing their game, Secondly, Illebaye is Destined to Win this Season. Don't question God."

@fcrown_empire:

"She played her game and it worked for her... Did she stop others from playing their games...."

@beauty.gilbert:

"Everytime out of pity, even when Whitemoney won y’all say the same thing, I don’t know why you guys always look down on people..."

@jinna_27_grace:

"Baye won most of the games. Baye won the hardest HOH game. Baye controlled her self after getting two strikes despite all the provocation. Baye wasn’t spending her time talking against everyone. Baye was smart with the game."

@vanessaoflagos:

"Una go explain tire cry on dears When we voted for Mercy during her time, it wasn’t pity votes abi? Again, una go explain tire."

@olarayemerald:

"Too much shalaye no dey full basket and again I ask what makes cc and mercy so spectacular that either of them deserve to win but ilebaye doesn’t??"

Ilebaye talks about being the youngest millionaire in her family

Legit.ng earlier reported how Ilebaye reacted when Biggie spoke to her about becoming the youngest millionaire in her family.

In the trending video, Ilebaye shared with Biggie that winning the BBNaija show would make her feel like she had finally put all her enemies to shame.

The All-Stars champion also touched on how winning would make her parents proud.

