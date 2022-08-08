Former Big Brother Naija housemates Dee One and Coco Ice and nine others were listed among ex-housemates who have gone broke by a social media user

Reacting to this, Dee One shared this video clip on his Instagram page where he jocularly said it is someone who had money before that can go broke

Coco Ice, also reacting to the video, took to Dee One’s comment session to pray that God sends help to the ones who are broke among the housemates that made the list

Popular Nigerian comedian and former Big Brother Naija housemate Aderombi Adedayo Martin, better known as Dee One and 11 other housemates have been listed as ex-BBNaija housemates who have gone broke after the show.

In his reaction to the list, the reality star uploaded the video of the list on his verified Instagram page and, in the caption, wrote that it is only someone who had money before that can go broke.

Ex-BBNaija housemates, CocoIce and Dee One. Credit: @comediandeeone @cocoiceofficial

Source: Instagram

Check out the video below:

Dee One in reply wrote:

“ Na who get before dey broke!”

Also reacting to the list as she was listed among ex-BBaija housemates who have gone broke too, actress and former BBBBaija housemate Mojisola Serah Sowole, popularly known as CoCoIce, prayed that God blesses those housemates that have one.

She wrote: “May the Lord send help to the broke ones quickly .”

Other listed ex-BBNaija housemates who have gone broke are Somadina, Bito, Thin Tall Tony, Ella, Efe, Tuoyo, Jeff, Gift and Eric.

Koffi Tha Guru, Rico Swavey, others react to Dee One’s post

Koffithaguru:

It's obvious sey who do the list never chop in days

Ricoswavey_official:

No respket again. These online people

Zi_yah04:

"everybody Dey craze for Instagram what is this again."

Nubian_queen022:

"Abeg how are you on this list biko ."

Aallabtallie:

"Life is not fair . But they are doing just okay…"

