Housemates in the Big Brother Naija level up level one house, Deji and Chomzy, had a chit-chat which resulted in talking about level two ladies

During the conversation with Chomzy, Deji told her that no female housemate in the level two house was his type, and he doesn’t even know what people see in Beauty.

Chomzy, however, replying to him that Ilebaye is more beautiful than Beauty has stirred a lot of reactions among fans of the show online as they believe she was jealous of Beauty

Big brother Naija season seven level one housemates, Ayodeji Morafa, better known as Deji and Chioma Ndubueze, and Chomzy, during a discussion in the house, talked about the ladies in the other level two house.

According to Deji, who just joined the show after it started one week earlier, none of the ladies in the level two house was his type, not even Beauty.

BBNaija's Deji and Chomzy discusses fellow housemates. Credit: @thechomzy @beautytukura @dejidokora

Source: Instagram

The fake housemate went further to say he doesn’t know what people see in Beauty. Making it look like Beauty is the most talked about housemate on the show, Chomzy replied to him and said another housemate Ilebaye was more beautiful than Beauty.

Here’s how their conversation went:

Deji: “My type is not upstairs (level two house), some of them are cute but they are not my type. Even Beauty, I don’t see what people see.”

Chomzy: “I feel Ilebaye is finer than her (Beauty).”

Check out the update below:

BBNaija fans react

Iamuzoamakajoel:

"Which ilabaya is finer than beauty , eye is paining you chomsy ... jealousy dey smell"

Odiete_jk:

"Beauty is the most beautiful one oga Deji rest u are not her type too."

Nelly_mwilah:

"Must they always talk about beauty"

adwoa_serwaa21:

"Beauty you are tired ooo what is all this you no see anything buh it's her name you could mention...she doesn't talk about you guys buh her name is always in your mouth why?"

God_fearer21747:

"This chomzy girl has something personal against Beauty, such a bitter soul "

Antagonisticmama:

"Beauty is the most beautiful oo, height on che che, skin,body not too curvy but model like, Ilebaye is cute, bite she get mama lawo smiles . Beauty no even look the Deji side even to say hi today, eh sweet me die."

