Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate season 7, Chomzy has slammed the relationship of her other colleagues in the house as all fake and lies

Chomzy made this statement during her recently diary session with Biggie; she noted that only Bella and Sheggz's relationship seems real

The reality star specifically called out Phyna and Groovy's relationship, noting that whatever they claim to share is the fakest and most awkward

Chomzy made this assertion during her recent diary session with Biggie when he asked what she thought of the ships in the house.

The professional model spoke about Allsyn's relationship with Hermes as being nothing but a strategy because of the potential she sees in him.

She said if it wasn't a strategy, then what could it be because she used to be with Adekunle until recently that she suddenly switched to Hermes.

Chomzy also spoke about Amaka and Giddyfia's relationship, calling it just another charade for votes with nothing real or substantial.

However, she had good words to say about Bella and Sheggz; she noted that it is, at the moment, the only relationship in the house that's real.

Phyna and Groovy's relationship is the fakest and most awkward

She noted that whatever they share doesn't make sense. Chomzy questioned how Phyna used to be friends with Beauty before she was evicted, and now she's dating the person who used to be her love interest, Groovy.

Chomzy even shared that they almost got her involved in their escapades at some point, revealing that Groovy once asked her out.

Watch an excerpt of her diary session below:

See how netizens reacted to Chomzy's claims:

@evarestmerit:

"Chomzy is blunt nd all she said is the truth."

@ekuapaula:

"Chomzy was blunt and everything she said was relatable . she’s actually smart forget her baby voice ."

@bettysylmich:

"Even though I don't have fave, I like people who say the truth. Chomzy you are smart."

@queenmhariam:

"Pele ooo no be say you no want groovy so why are you pained, leave them i dey enjoy the fake ship."

@dame_uche:

"The people saying she is jealous are the real problem, I hope all your partners are like groovy and your bestie is phyna."

