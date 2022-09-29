The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up edition is in its final stage, and it has been an exciting journey for all of the contestants that got to go on the show

Apart from winning the grand prize of N100m, some housemates are already millionaires with their winnings from tasks and game nights

Legit.ng in this article has highlighted some of the housemates, both those evicted already and those still on the show who have the most cash gifts and other prizes while on the show

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up show season 7 might not necessarily be one of the most popular editions. Still, it was filled with plenty of cash prizes and gifts for its housemates.

Even without winning the grand prize, some housemates who went on the show would walk away from the Big Brother Naija show as millionaires.

Legit.ng has, in this article, compiled a shortlist of the housemates who have managed to win some cool cash and other gifts from the show.

1. Chomzy

Even though she's no longer on the show and was evicted since week 8, Chomzy is one of the show's biggest winners after winning over N12.5m worth of cash prizes and other gifts. She also won a 500k all-expense paid trip to Cape Town, South Africa.

See a breakdown of some of her winnings below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She won 250k in the Close-Up challenge, 500k from Guinness Smooth, N2.5m from Supa Komando, 220K from Airtel, 2.5m in the Pepsi challenge, and also N2.75m in the Lush Hair challenge. A rough estimate of Chomzy's winnings was accumulated to be N12.5m.

2. Adekunle

The young husky-voiced Yoruba demon Adekunle Olopade is also one of the biggest winners of the season 7 show. He is one of the eight finalists vying for the grand prize of 100m.

However, Adekunle has won numerous prizes over the ten weeks he has been on the show, ranging from cash gifts to all-expense paid trips to South Africa.

See a breakdown of some of his wins:

Adekunle won 2m in the Close-Up challenge, 2.5m from Supa Komando, 1m from Travel Beta, 250k from Airtel, 1.76m from Quidax, 1.5m in the Unik Soap challenge, also he won 2m in the Dano Milk Tuesday night task.

3. Bryann:

The professional singer and songwriter Bryann is another housemate who has won big time on the show.

Bryann is one of the eight finalists and highly favoured by many to emerge as the winner of the season 7 BBNaija show.

Below is a breakdown of some of Bryann's winnings on the show:

He won three months' worth of groceries from Amazon food, N2m from Flutterwave, N2m during the Knorr challenge, 2m in the Close Up task, 220k from Airtel, 1.76m from Quidax and N2m in the Dano milk challenge.

4. Hermes:

The ex-professional youth basketball player and dancer is another housemate who has emerged as a millionaire after going on the reality TV show. Even though he was recently evicted, he left the show as one of the biggest winners.

See some of his recorded winnings below:

Hermes won N250k during the Arla Nigeria task, and he got N300k for the Munch It challenge, N1m from Oraimo, N1m during the Orijin game night, N220k from Airtel, N2.2m from Quidax, N1.5m from Unik Soap, He got N2.75m from Lush Hair, N500k from Storm Body Spray and N1m from Lipton. A quick calculation of Hermes' total winnings on record is over N10.7m.

5. Phyna:

The Edo-born hype priestess Ijeoma Josephina, also known as Phyna, is another housemate who has won many cash gifts.

Below is a breakdown of Phyna's winnings on the BBNaija 2022 show:

He won N2m in the Knorr challenge, another N2m in the Close-Up task, N500k in the Guinness task, N220k in the Airtel challenge, and N2m during the Pocket App challenge.

6. Sheggz:

Ex-professional footballer and UK-based housemate Sheggz is also another millionaire to emerge from the BBNaija 2022 show.

Below is a breakdown of his winnings:

He won N2m from Close-Up, N500k from Travelbeta, N220k from Airtel, N1m from Flutterwave, got 1m from Lipton and 2.5m from Pepsi. He earned over N7.2m while on the show.

7. Groovy:

The fast-rising singer Henry Olisaemeka Orakwu, better known as Groovy, who was recently evicted from the BBNaija show, left as a millionaire too.

See a breakdown of some of Groovy's winning:

The recently evicted BBNaija housemate has won N3m during the Aquafina challenge, 220k from Airtel, N2m from Dano Milk, N2.7m from Lush Hair, and N1m from Pepsi. He earned a total of N8.9m while on the BBNaija show.

"Sheggz set the standard for how women should be treated in the house": BBNaija star Hermes says, fans react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting recently that evicted BBNaija Level Up housemate Hermes recently shared his piece about Sheggz and Bella's relationship during one of his media rounds.

While speaking on The Beat 99.9fm, Hermes reacted to the heat Sheggz had been getting for allegedly verbally abusing Bella on the show.

According to the ex-housemate, Sheggz actually set the standard for how every woman wanted to be treated on the show.

Source: Legit.ng