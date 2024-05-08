A Nigerian man has excitedly confirmed that there has been a reduction in the price of cooking gas

This comes as cooking gas dealers crashed the price of the product further following improved forex availability and supply

While a section of internet users hailed the development, others maintained that it still didn't call for a celebration

The move by cooking gas dealers to crash the price of the product has reflected almost immediately in the Nigerian market.

A resident of Abuja confirmed the reduction in the price of cooking gas by sharing how much he bought the product on Monday, May 6.

In a Facebook post, Gaddafi Iyal said cooking gas that was usually N1,300 was now being sold at N900.

Gaddafi revealed he bought at N1,000 at a filling station in Abuja on Monday. He wrote:

"Cooking Gas has fallen to ₦900 that use to be ₦1300, I personally bought ₦1000 yesterday at A A RANO fuelling station KATAMPE."

Another Nigerian also confirmed the reduction in the price of cooking gas.

Gaddafi Iyal's cooking gas update stirs reactions

Gambo Omer said:

"That's good news. We optimistic that the country will be back on track again. So help us God."

Augustine C. Oyiana said:

"Really? That is good news. Nigeria will get better for all."

John Nnamdi said:

"How much was it before now? Have a rethink."

Daniel Echo said:

"Still nothing to celebrate."

Omar Khalid Saleh said:

"Good news, but this dollar hike is giving us pepe every single day."

Cheaper cooking gas coming

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that cooking gas was set to be cheaper as Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) supplied 493,000 metric tons of LNG to the Nigerian market.

This development is in pursuit of the company's commitment to deliver 100% of its LPG production to the domestic market, which was decided by the company’s board of directors.

According to reports, in 2023, NLNG said it supplied about 493,000 metric tons of LPG to the local market, 498,000 metric tons in 2022 and 399,000 in 2021. The company currently caters to 30% of Nigeria's total LPG demand, which is estimated to be about 1.5 million metric tons.

