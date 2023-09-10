The drama from the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Star house is non-stop as the love triangle between Mercy Eke, Pere and Whitemoney gets more interesting

A video of Mercy Eke almost locking lips with Pere but being pulled away by Ilebaye on sighting Whitemoney walk into the room

This is coming weeks after Mercy Eke shared a kiss with Kiddwaya before he was evicted; now she's the centre of another love triangle

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

It was another night of drama, thrill and frills in the Big Brother Naija house as the battle to win Mercy Eke's heart brews.

A video of the moment Mercy Eke tried to kiss Pere before Ilebaye pulled them apart because of Whitemoney goes viral online.

Video of the moment Whitemoney almost caught his love interest, Mercy Eke, kissing Pere goes viral. Photo credit: @whitemoney_/@gistwell

Source: Instagram

Whitemoney and Mercy have been sharing the same bed in the house over the last few days, and some suggested that a love affair between them was growing.

But as it stands, it seems Pere has other plans for Mercy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mercy Eke and her BBNaija lovers

This isn't particularly Mercy's first rodeo with a man in Biggie's house. Recall that during the Pepper Dem season, which she won, she dated Ike Onyeoma.

Weeks back, she was seen getting cosy with Kiddwaya, and they even shared a kiss that ended Kidd's relationship outside the house.

It is hard to tell right now if she is playing a game of roulette with Whitemoney and Pere or if she's genuinely into both men.

Watch the moment Mercy Eke almost kissed Pere:

See the reactions the viral moment sparked online

Fans didn't hold back in their comments as they reacted to the video of Mercy nearly getting caught by Whitemoney.

@porsche.stores:

"But he is gonna see this clip when he leaves the house nah."

@arike_aya_ola:

"Ilebaye will not kill me my one and only atarodo."

@hellennangoy:

"Mercy is doing white money what queen did to him."

@emmaxy_ca_:

"Hahaha women. This gender."

miluvmi_:

"Mercy is hustling hustling for the money chai."

@mhiz_e7:

"Shout out to Mercy's understanding boyfriend. Can never be me."

@expensivemother:

"Women!!! This things are evil creatures."

@antagonisticmama:

"But why is Ilebaye trying to stop them when she couldn’t stop her self from looking for kiss from Neo who had been saying things about her which are true tho but she and her fans finds it offensive."

@antagonisticmama:

"Oh Mercy now,but this one no bi alcohol ooo,since she can see whitemoney and quickly adjust hmmmmm."

@iamadebabs_:

"Pere no wan dull himself at all. Sharp guy."

@temmyshukrat:

"Make una allow general to have a taste too na."

Videos from Saturday night party of Mercy Eke & Whitemoney's steamy dance trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Mercy and Whitemoney got people talking online about how sultry they got during one Saturday night party weeks back.

Another clip from the same party that stirred reaction was when Ilebaye pulled Prince in for a kiss, but the latter stylishly pulled away.

The youngest housemate, Ilebaye, was spotted with different male housemates, and things got quite frisky.

Source: Legit.ng