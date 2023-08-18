Big Brother Naija All-Star contestant Mercy Eke got herself into some controversy with a video of her and Kiddwaya kissing passionately

The alleged event, which occurred after the Thursday arena game, has stirred intense discussions and online attention

The footage showed Mercy Eke inviting Kiddwaya to a more private part of the house, away from Big Brother's cameras

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

BBNaija All Stars housemate Mercy Eke and Kiddwaya took viewers aback after they reportedly shared a steaming wet kiss in Biggie's house

The incident occurred after Thursday's arena game, when Mercy allegedly invited Kiddwaya to a location off-limits to Big Brother's cameras.

BBNaija All Stars Mercy Eke buzzes with her hidden passionate kiss with Kidd Credit: @official_mercyeke, @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

They were believed to have shared a passionate kiss based on the sounds their individual microphones made, although the video did not capture the moment clearly.

See the video below

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

BBNaija Mercy's alleged kiss with Kiddwaya sparks reactions

Many pointed out that Mercy has a boyfriend outside and wasn't supposed to be involved with any man in the house.

See their comments below:

temmei_ish:

"Mercy is really a bad girl."

rah_ma_ht:

"No evidence , kayode you go explain tire ."

ramzmay_official:

"Lambo for a reason Una go explain tire, no evidence."

zeena_isabella:

"Is she not friends with Erica outside the house? Erica and Kidd had something before Omo we girls needs to do better fr."

ayomide_omolayo:

" Mercy actually said she was hiding from the camera."

ijeoma_michael_:

"Mercy has almost kiss all the guys from white money, Cross, Pere and Kidd what a shame, if it baye the all house will be on fire."

sho_laye_:

"Mercy said she was running away from the camera on purpose ...They actually kissed,she was really excited."

la_zee_la_hot:

"My man wanted to give me the 120 million naira."

holuwa999:

“I have a billionaire husband outside waiting for me” Yenyenyen."

BBNaija All Stars Uriel opens up about a housemate's terrible mouth odour

Uriel Oputa disclosed that one of the BBNaija All Stars housemates has a highly offensive mouth odour.

Uriel, the second housemate to leave the show, disclosed this to Naija FM during her media tour after being evicted from Biggie's house on Sunday, August 13.

During her statement, one of the media hosts called out Ike as the housemate she was referring to, but Uriel refused to divulge the identity of the said person.

Source: Legit.ng