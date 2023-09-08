Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Mercy Eke is confident that she has a fanbase that will stop at nothing until she wins the season

During a conversation with Ilebaye, the 2019 winner bragged heavily about eventually going home with the N120m grand prize

Mercy's confidence in the video and Ilebaye making fun of her has sparked mixed reactions online

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Mercy won her 2019 season and is confident that the N120m up for grabs this season is for her.

Mercy made this known during a conversation with Ilebaye as she swore to fail to win the show if she was the one who made an undisclosed statement.

A surprised Ilebaye asked if Mercy was expecting to win again, and Lambo, as she is fondly called, vowed to win.

She added that her fans Merceneries will stop at nothing to make sure she goes home with the N120m up for grabs.

Mercy also confidently said she would like to see other housemates try to match her winner energy.

While Mercy bragged on, Ilebaye clapped and cheered her on as if in a way to make fun of her.

kemi_.oni:

"Pity card no go work. It’s either Mercy or Ceec."

nekkycutie:

"Mercy will make history as first housemate to win BBN twice. Infact, if there’ll ever be an all winners BBN show, she will still win it! You can take this to the bank!!!"

iam_otelele:

"That clap and awwww that Ilebaye is doing is mockery. I just say let me let you people know."

barbiicares:

"And that is how baye will clap for the winner on the last day."

nayatu.gaddafi:

"The 120mil belongs to Ceec periodd ‍♀️. Mercenaries kor assassins ni "

omokhoacourage:

"Yes I like her reply she will win it again from your mouth to God's ears there's power in our tongue Mercy x#120m"

xenia_uju:

"If it was mercy that asked Ilebaye the same question... her pity party fans would be everywhere dragging mercy's name... what sort of stupid question is that? Is mercy in the house to count beans???"

zuby_kiri:

"I’m sure baye thinks she’s smart by always playing victim "

remiasher:

"My fellow Africans, suprise mercy and ceec thinking their fans is bigger than anything. Vote baye for that money! She deservesiy."

janyblase:

"I love Lambo & her courage, God pls help her."

onome_bae_:

"Everyone who is there is expecting to win..! What’s this Ilebaye now feeling like ? No b her fault."

Celebrities drum support for Mercy

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Mercy Eke aka Lambo has no idea she lives among plenty of enemies on the show.

In a video shared by Lambo's handler, Cross and Soma talked about her possibility of winning, Venita, Adekunle and Doyin are also her oppositions in the house.

Funke Akindele, Maria, Laura Ikeji and a host of other celebrities drummed support for Mercy as they reacted to the video.

