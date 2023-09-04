BBNaija All Stars housemate, Venita, has now shared her thoughts on her co-star, Doyin’s appearance

Venita described Doyin as being ugly while having a conversation with Adekunle, Angel and Soma

A video of Venita’s statement about Doyin soon sparked a huge buzz on social media after it went viral

BBNaija All Stars’ housemate, Venita, is back in the news over her comments about another housemate, Doyin.

Venita had called Doyin ugly while speaking about her with her co-stars, Angel, Soma and Adekunle.

It all started with Venita speaking with the others about how Doyin had claimed Soma had eyes for her in the house. Not stopping there, the mum of two proceeded to confirm from Soma if Doyin truly said so and he agreed.

Venita then went ahead to ask the housemates in the room if Soma looked like the kind of person who would have eyes for Doyin. Angel however rose to her co-star’s defense by saying she thinks Doyin is a fine girl even if she might not be Soma’s type.

Venita was having none of Angel’s defense of Doyin and made it known that since Angel wears glasses, she might not know better. The mum of two ended her statement by saying that Doyin is ugly.

In her words:

“Does this man (Soma) look like what will eye that (Doyin)? She is ugly abeg! I said it!”

See the video below:

Reactions as Venita says Doyin is ugly

Videos soon started to make the rounds online of the moment Venita called Doyin ugly and it sparked mixed reactions from netizens. While many of them condemned Venita, others defended her by saying Doyin has also called her names before.

Read some of their comments below:

kate_e_bassey:

“Very salty person, this Venita. Her mouth is running now because the Adekunle is back to her. The last 48hrs, she was crawling around sadly.”

beautyfull_aby:

“Venita may look pretty on the face but her soul is ug|¥. A mother who has gone through labour would never refer to another person’s child as ug|¥. I hope the heavens heal her. She is one of the worst people I’ve ever seen on television.”

therealblesyn_izick:

“Doyin Ugly? I will never understand this Venita honestly ”

thereal_sweetio:

“I can’t wait for reunion so Doyin can blast her !”

zeeeknow:

“ Doyin bad mouth too much abeg, anything said about her is well deserved, she don too insult ppl…haba!”

carley_olebara:

“I said it, that Venita is a mean person, her handler will not see this one oo.”

obilana1269:

“Venita has always been bitter. Your heart needs hypo.”

gabbi_ellaz:

“Sebi Venita mouth don de sharp again?”

lifeofugoeze:

“Venita thrives in Tox!city. I cringe.”

Ijeomasetter:

“I'm seriously praying for Venita's daughters. What a mom ”

mayham104:

“Shebi when doyin talks nonsense fans will call her a straight talker....venita is also a straight talker.”

opemipoju1:

“Venita is a vile person, Doyin is not a great person but it gives her no right to label her ugly, she has a disgusting spirit which makes her repulsive and a lot of rings about her makes sense.”

