Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Adekunle, in a conversation with his lover, Venita, revealed he has been seeing strange things in the house

Adekunle described Alex as a conservative person as he expressed surprise she has been leaving little to be imagined with how she dresses in the house

The young man also expressed surprise that Ilebaye's Instagram account makes her look like a baddie, but she is entirely different in the house

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Adekunle seems unable to reconcile the fact that some housemates are different from their real-life appearances.

In a video seen online, during a discussion with Venita, Adekunle expressed surprise that Alex leaves nothing to imagine about her body with how she dresses in the house.

Netizens knock Adekunle over his statement about Alex and Ilebaye Photo credit: @ilebayeee/@officialadekunleolopade/@alex_unusual

Source: Instagram

Adekunle said he had seen Alex at events, and she dressed well, but he couldn't understand why she was different in the house.

Citing another example, he said a look through Ilebaye's Instagram account portrays her as a hot baddie, but she is something else in the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Praising his lover to her face, Adekunle noted that Venita wears gowns and doesn't expose her body like Alex.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Adekunle's observations

People disagreed with Adekunle and knocked him for talking too much as a man. There was also the impression he was trying to placate Venita since they just got back together after a huge fight.

Read some comments gathered below:

mysglow:

"Okay! We have seen the next housemate we want to leave."

natysmum:

"Is it same d same Alex that pere n kidwaya said shes very shy and doesn't expose her body?"

nexy14:

"Na wa oh, this guy, so to pls ur babe u defame other girls and Venita once again u allow it. So bc clothes makes the person and V is a better person to Alex and Baye."

karochane:

"Shameless man. The strong yanch she was shaking on Thursday nko??"

gift_soreal:

"Men that gossip with their babe."

bettysiasaysay:

"Adekunle is indeed a sorry excuse of a man, Doyin was right after all. Just so you know Venita exposes her body more in that House than Alex."

johnmittle:

"Normal normal. As per fight just finish u gats hype ur babe small na. U never knw wetin she go use fight next cos na only God fit understand woman mind."

light_eromosele:

"This boy don dey misyarn again what on earth is wrong with this boy?"

teefahh_:

"This Adekunle na woman. Doyin's male version. Chu chu chu upandan."

Venita accuses Seyi of lying to Adekunle

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Venita Akpofure was seen in tears after hearing that Seyi had been allegedly feeding her love interest, Adekunle, bad information about her.

Venita wept in the dressing room with Kim Oprah on Sunday morning, September 3, about Adekunle's unexpected behavioural shift towards her.

The two had confessed their connection on last Sunday's eviction show when host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked them.

Source: Legit.ng