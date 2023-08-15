Evicted BBNaija All Stars housemate, Uriel, has now made an interesting revelation to Ebuka on her relationship with Whitemoney

According to Uriel, Whitemoney actually wanted to date her outside of the house, but she turned him down

Uriel’s revelation raised mixed reactions from netizens, with many of them saying her statement was unnecessary

Recently evicted BBNaija All Stars housemate, Uriel, is now making headlines after she spoke on the relationship between her and Whitemoney.

In a video making the rounds online, the reality show star revealed that Whitemoney actually wanted to date her outside of the house, but she refused.

Not stopping there, Uriel, the second housemate to be evicted, explained that despite knowing Whitemoney outside the house, he really disappointed her on the show. She explained that perhaps he underestimated her when it came to cooking because she was raised in London.

In her words:

“Whitemoney wanted to date me outside the house and I refused. I feel like Whitemoney really let me down on the show because we had some sort of relationship outside, we spoke, but after a few things that happened on the internet, I just kind of pulled back because I didn’t agree with certain things he said. We got into the house now, I found him inside the house, he’s known for his food, I’m known for my food. I think he really underestimated me when it came to cooking.”

Reactions as Uriel reveals Whitemoney wanted to date her outside

The video of Uriel revealing that Whitemoney wanted to date her outside the house sparked a series of interesting comments from netizens. Some of them were displeased and noted the information was not necessary for Uriel to disclose.

smartoloriejummie:

“The guy did not worship the soil you step on in the house and that's why you are angry. He asked you out, you refused and he has moved on niyen. Meeting him in the house doesn't mean he would Kickstart whatever was btw you guys outside, he is there to hustle. Putting out thw private stuff btw you both is just somehow. Love you anyways UU.”

chuks_ubani_:

“White money Sabi Good thing , this babe too hot for them abeg.”

bless_god01:

“You refused outside the house and you want him inside the house joke on you dear.”

_ngozee:

“UU that information wasn’t necessary though! ”

slimdot2:

“She’s lying.”

Mhiz_nad:

“This wasn't necessary o.”

