A Nigerian lady took to social media to tearfully announce that her boyfriend had broken up with her

In the chats she shared online, her boyfriend said he came to the decision after much contemplation

Many people took sides with her boyfriend, commending the manner in which he organised his thoughts

After her boyfriend called it quits on their relationship, a Nigerian lady, Oghenekevwe, took to social media to tearfully announce it.

Via her TikTok handle, she posted a video in which she was shedding tears and followed it up with the break up messages he sent.

He used well-constructed English to break up with her. Photo Credit: @queenkevwe

Source: TikTok

Her boyfriend, as seen in the messages she shared, wrote that she made him realise that she was not gaining anything in the relationship.

He added that Oghenekevwe said her friends mocked her and that she labelled him a stingy fellow. According to him, he came to the conclusion that a break up was the best for them, saying she was in the relationship for her gains.

His usage of English impressed people

Taking a cue from Oghenekevwe's complaints, he said he needed to level up but would like to do it alone, not while dating her. He advised her not to text or call back as she already declared her hatred for him.

Netizens hailed his composure and manner of communication and put the blames on the lady. Some commended his use of English.

Many people criticise Oghenekevwe

NB INTERNATIONAL said:

"Love where he said he wants to try to level up, but this time alone and without a relationship. Man knows what he wants. A King!"

—SINGLE—GIRLIE said:

"878 comments no body support this gal Omo true true Wetin the gal do no good."

Celine said:

"He’s 100 % right why dating a man to be in same level with ur friends u no well shaa."

Simplychika said:

"Using your friends relationship to measure yours is not right it brings unnecessary pressures all the best tho."

The_kitan said:

"I don’t know the whole story but with what this guy said,na you give yourself breakfast.y’all should learn how to be contented."

Selfcrush followed you said:

"Wow ur guy is intelligent , the breakup came in with a good English."

Praisebaby said:

"Omo is well sha just try your best to talk to him but if he still want it that way just try to hold yourself and move on so sorry dear."

Man uses fine English to break up with girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had broken up with his girlfriend using fine English.

In a screenshot of the message the lady shared on TikTok, the young man carefully crafted his thought in fine English as he said the lady was always the issue in their relationship.

Using the word "projection", the young man also took his time to explain the word so that his message would be adequately passed.

