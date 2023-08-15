The Big Brother Naija All Stars Head of House game on Monday, August 14, ended with Mercy emerging as the new leader

The game left Soma betrayed, and a video of him trying unsuccessfully to control his anger has emerged online

Angel tried to calm Soma down as he threatened to break something while crying and shaking uncontrollably

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Soma has sparked reactions online over his fragile emotions.

In the clip sighted online, Soma shook and cried uncontrollably like a child as Angel tried to talk him into calming down.

Soma broke down in tears over the betrayal. Photo credit: @soma_apex

Source: Instagram

Angel's tactics did not work, and Soma expressed the urge to break something as he revealed he was mad at everyone in the house.

He then got up and paced around the room, breathing heavily, screaming and crying as Angel urged him to take a seat.

Apparently, Soma had trusted some housemates during the Head of House game, and they threw him under the bus.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Soma's video

While some people felt pity for the All Stars housemate, other netizens shared different opinions.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

snr.ministersamuel:

"He trusted them during the HOH game they played him and threw him under the bus. He didn’t win the HOH he still didn’t get the immunity."

celebrity_cdc:

"The rest people didn’t come to win. The came to Play and laugh with you abi."

ladyque_1:

"Make him come home so that he won’t be crying every week."

iamvivian_ngene:

"Make them open door for am make he go break something for house. How man go Dey cry every Monday because of nominations. Mtcheww."

badboysammyx:

"Wetin be this abeg? Men can show emotions but not like this abeggg, you’re in public."

j__leem:

"Mental health na this guy’s problem. Every Monday his crying coz his not nominated for immunity. He thinks everyday should be a Sunday on his side that other housemates don’t need the immunity. Let him leave the show he is mentally unstable."

Why did Tacha slam Seyi?

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Tacha sparked mixed reactions on social media with a post about All Stars housemate Seyi.

Frodd's wife had their baby on August 11, and he was informed of the good news in the house.

According to Tacha, from a video she watched, Seyi tried to stop him from telling the other All Stars housemates, and she called him out for being evil-spirited.

Source: Legit.ng