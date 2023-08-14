BBNaija All Stars housemate, Mercy Eke, has now emerged as the first female Head of House for the season

Mercy also chose four BFFs to enjoy the perks of her win with her to the joy of many fans on social media

Another housemate, Alex, has also escaped possible eviction for the week after finding the immunity envelope

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Mercy Eke, has now broken the record for being the first female Head of House for the season.

In their usual BBNaija way, the housemates trooped into the arena on a Monday evening to determine who would be the new Head of House for the week.

After playing different rounds of games, Mercy Eke finally emerged victorious despite getting stiff competition from another housemate, Doyin.

Fans react as BBNaija's Mercy becomes first female HOH, Alex finds immunity envelope. Photos: @official_mercyeke, @alex_unusual

Mercy was greatly overjoyed by her win and she was already seen jubilating even before it was officially announced. See the video of Mercy’s HOH win below:

Mercy picks 4 BFFs to enjoy win with her

For the BBNaija All Stars season, four other housemates get to enjoy the Head of House lounge with the HOH and they are called BFFs.

Mercy chose four BFFs and they are Angel, Doyin, Frodd and Whitemoney.

Fans celebrate as Mercy wins Head of House

Mercy’s win as the first female Head of House for the season was met with widespread celebration from her fans on social media. Many of them noted that it was well-deserved. Read some of their comments below:

ifeyinwa_joy_chiamonwu:

“I love how free and open minded Mercy always is, with other female housemates ❤️.”

talktobeyond:

“Doyin really wanted to win but it's all good that's why it's a game.”

miss_rugarabamu:

“Mercy the show herself congratulations queen.”

phone_essentials.ng:

“First female winner first female head of house a focused queen .”

omarianah:

“I freaking love Mercy's energy despite her fan base she still put in so much energy into the game unlike Ceec that will seat with zero energy waiting for vote.”

factline23:

“No matter how people gang up against you, wish you bad, sabotage you, instigate hàte against you, The Lord God will always stand for you. Mercy is her name and God has shown her mercy because she is a great girl. We love you Mercy. She loves her fans. Congrats Mercenians. Congrats Lambo. She is a born winner.”

Alex finds immunity envelope

Another BBNaija All Stars housemate, Alex, was also very lucky after the Head of House games when she found the immunity envelope.

A new twist on the BBN All Stars show is that each week, any housemate who is lucky to find the immunity envelope will be safe from possible eviction for the week.

See the video of Alex with the envelope below:

BBNaija All Stars' Venita makes messy claims about Pere

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Venita, caused a buzz online after she spilt messy details about Pere on the show.

It all started when Venita and Pere were involved in a heated argument over their wager task, and it led to her talking about him to the Head of House, Ike.

In the HOH lounge, Venita was seen mouthing off to Ike about how Pere is fake, broke, is in his 50s and more messy details on how he sends unsolicited unclad photos to women.

