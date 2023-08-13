Big Brother Naija All stars Uriel stirred massive reactions online after she became the second housemate to leave the show

The jury for this Sunday's eviction was made up of Laycon, Diana, and Teddy A, and they had to choose between the two least-voted housemates

The celebrity chef was unlucky to be kicked out by the jury despite having higher votes than Seyi, who got saved the second time

Big Brother Naija All-Stars housemate Uriel has been evicted from the reality TV show today, Sunday, August 13.

After Princess, who was booted from the house last Sunday at the first eviction episode, Uriel is the second housemate to leave.

BBNaija All Stars: Jury kicks Uriel out of the show, saves Seyi Credit: @urielmusicstar @officialseyiawolowo

Source: Instagram

The jury decided to spare one of the bottom two housemates, Seyi, and evict the other, Uriel, based on the least number of votes.

Teddy A, Laycon, and Dianne, who made up the jury, agreed that Uriel deserved to be kicked off the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Recall that the celebrity chef was a contestant in the Big Brother Naija 2018 edition.

See the video below

See how Jury voted

BBNaija Uriel's eviction sparks reactions

chinazom_a:

"This is dumb! Seyi should have left! Atp, there’s no need for nominations since the jury ends up deciding who leaves the house. ."

girllike_uju:

"Its Seyi's confidence for me."

ninagreyss:

"God will punish all of them that put Uriel. What tf is Seyi’s purpose in that house? Only to be making stupid faces."

nita_dyke:

"Abeg abeg abeg seyi with lowest vote, twice he still Dey that house…. We don’t want this mumu jury again abeg."

graceomunu:

"This jury stuff doesn’t make sense, spoils the essence of public vote."

laurettakelz:

"This is so wrong. This jury are bringing sentiments to this game. Why are they saving the ones they know this is so fuckng annoying."

nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"Na Seyi soap I Dey find like this Cus what."

Laycon names his favourite housemate in the All Stars show

Big Brother Naija Season 5 winner Laycon has disclosed who his favourite housemate is in the All Stars reality TV show.

Laycon made this known in a tweet on Sunday, August 6, stating his reasons for his choice.

The Lockdown season winner of the reality show stirred reactions with the disclosure of his favourite All Stars housemate.

Laycon revealed he was rooting for Kiddwaya on Twitter on Sunday, August 6, stating reasons for his choice.

Source: Legit.ng