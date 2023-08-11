Big Brother Naija housemates Neo and Adekunle have sparked reactions on social media over their fight

During the pool party, an argument broke out between the men over the disappearance of alcohol in the house

According to reports, Adekunle had planned with Ike and Seyi to hide the alcohol so that no one would get drunk before their task after the party

Big Brother Naija star Adekunle got into a fight with Neo over what would have been perceived as a cause for the success of the entire house.

Adekunle had hidden the alcohol in the house during the pool party to avoid any member getting drunk, as they still had a movie rehearsal after the pool party.

Netizens react as Neo and Adekunle fight Photo credit: @officialadekunleolopade/@neo_akpofure

Source: Instagram

The idea did not go down well with Neo, who did not hesitate to make it known.

Despite an explanation from Adekunle and pleas from other housemates, Neo remained angry and demanded that the hidden alcohol be brought out.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

What did netizens think about Neo and Adekunle's fight?

The video sparked mixed reactions. While some netizens supported Adekunle, others called him out for doing too much.

Read the comments below:

_mobolajir:

"Peace is never an option in biggie’s house."

holarsenihot:

"Why is Neo over reacting bcoz of alcohol."

papplousd:

"I just keep hating anyone that have issue with Adekunle "

1954andcodecor:

"Adekunle is in so many fights since he hooked up with Venita."

euniceedwin24:

"Adekule be doing too much sha."

laidey_show:

"They are doing a good thing by hiding the alcohol so people don’t get drunk and forget the wager … now they are complaining that people are drunk they can’t do the wager."

unusualblessing_:

"Neo say ade u be better guy I’m glad y’all still see that."

babyangelmuffin:

"God of Doyin is fighting this one."

nkegold:

"Wey venita na, this is the best time for her to choose her battle oh "

everywomanthrift:

"Quarrel nor de finish for this house? Dem for name am biggie’s house of commotion instead of all stars."

desire_wears_accessories:

"This one na in-law fight I no they put mouth."

Phyna age shames Venita?

BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, made headlines for the umpteenth time after speaking on Venita’s attraction to Adekunle on the BBNaija All Stars show.

The 36-year-old mother of two opened up about how she was attracted to Adekunle during her diary session.

Phyna resorted to age-shaming Venita and calling her ‘oldie mama youngie’ who wants to spoil Adekunle’s game.

Source: Legit.ng