Following rumours that his marriage to Rosy Meurer is in trouble, Tonto Dikeh's ex, Olakunle Churchill has shared a video

The businessman in the beautiful family video rugged his son and wife goodbye as they flew off to Paris for a good time

Netizens have, however, refused to be fooled, as many noted that the video Churchill posted is an old one

Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband Olakunle Churchill has shared a video to shut out rumours that his marriage to Rposy Meurer has ended over domestic violence claims.

In the video shared on his page, the businessman was seen at the airport with his wife and their son as they flew off for a great time in Paris.

Netizens react to Churchill's video Photo credit: @olakunlechurchill

Olakunle hugged and kissed his family goodbye as he stayed back. In the caption, he bragged about how his son gets whatever he wants,

He wrote:

"Oba say na Disney Land for Paris this Summer ✈️Oba asked …. Oba collect."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Churchill's video

While some netizens gushed over the seemingly happy family, others dragged Churchill for doing damage control with an old video.

Read some comments below:

confyemmap7:

"Dis is old video the boy has grown more than dis .it’s ur family not ours u gat nothing to prove to us ,this is not necessary."

bestjeff86:

"But this is old video nah . Ur son is bigger than ds . Stop proving pls . It’s ur life."

michelog_nig:

"Protect this Marriage at all cost. I love what you two share."

larmieevon:

"One thing I know about karma, you can't fool it even if you try to hide the truth. It's just a matter of time. So keep playing mind games to fool yourself say you fooling us."

josephineprestige:

"The boy is still small? "

reuben_mercy500:

"You go explain tire because no evidence "

odogwubad556:

"Tonto dike fan and gistlover mumu fan will come here and start crying they all wish this lovely couple break up , no be them say make kpopori nack tonto and free her May this family not break ❤️"

ucheogbodo:

"Too beautiful "

onyediozioma:

"U self try make ur home no spoil forget all this paparazzi, try deh respect ur self Oga . Don’t be a disgrace."

njiesally:

"Trying to do damage control..una go debunk tire.."

Source: Legit.ng