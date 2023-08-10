Nigerian singer Burna Boy, during a live video on Instagram, was told by a fan that he would eventually be the president of Nigeria

The Common Person crooner rejected the idea and asked if people wanted to stress him more than he was already

Burna Boy, however, nominated Shallipopi, and netizens shared different opinions about his submission

Despite the fact that Burna Boy appears to be tough, he knows some assignments are beyond him, like ruling Nigeria.

During a recent Instagram live, a fan noted that the singer would eventually be at the helm of affairs in the country.

Netizens react as Burna nominated Shallipopi to rule Nigeria Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@plutomaniapopi

On sighting the comment, Burna Boy immediately rejected the offer and asked if the country was not stressing him enough as a singer.

The self-acclaimed African Giant then nominated fast-rising act, Shallipopi to take over for him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Burna Boy's video

wendy_adamma:

"Once burna Dey with him loud him brain go Dey loudddddd."

magamudi:

"Once you don belle full, use Nigeria dey catch cruise."

_sophiamena:

"Asin Ehn we go change the name of our country to plutomania "

trina_joness:

"Omg why is this Burna boy sooo funny "

kizzyservicehubltd:

"Aside making good music - there is a part of Burna that reeks of indifference. A very bad sign typical to what made us connect more with Falz during the last public outrage. Man is so detached sometimes from (political) reality."

drealhector_:

"Evian will be the order of the day , each and every day for Shallipopi government."

just1_damy:

"Burna own nah to they smoke up and down release better music you no gree , best In dropping wack album ‍♂️"

rhysrhinelander:

"For someone this arrogant and violence.. Nigeria will be more worse than a military rule.. Just stick to your music."

jamez_of_wonders:

"We go force you so that you go dey kick all these senators for head "

Source: Legit.ng