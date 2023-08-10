BBNaija All Stars housemates Venita and Pere were recently involved in a heated fight over their wager task

Venita was later seen with Ike in the HoH room as she spilt messy details about Pere to him, including how he’s broke, sends unclad photos to women and is in his 50s

The video of Venita bashing Pere to Ike trended on social media, and it raised interesting comments from netizens

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Venita, caused a buzz online after she spilt messy details about Pere on the show.

It all started when Venita and Pere were involved in a heated argument over their wager task, and it led to her talking about him to the Head of House, Ike.

Fans react as Venita makes messy claims about Pere. Photos: @veezeebaybey, @iampereegbiofficial

In the HOH lounge, Venita was seen mouthing off to Ike about how Pere is fake, broke, is in his 50s and more messy details.

According to the mother of two, she is fine with getting a strike because of Pere. She explained that he is a whole “55-year-old man that got on a plane with his Soul-Glo hair and zero edges to come inside Big Brother house when he couldn’t even buy his ticket.”

Not stopping there, Venita claimed Pere is fond of sending unsolicited photos of his private parts to women and how he claims not to chase people’s wives when everybody knows what he does for a living.

Venita went ahead to call Pere a bittered soul, and she also called on her fans to drag Pere and his whole family because he insulted her father when she did not insult him.

She said:

“Anybody wey support me, drag this clown and his whole family. He insult my papa and I no insult am, make una drag the idiot pieces.”

Venita also dragged Pere’s teeth, saying he could have used the money to invest in his life at his ripe age of 54. She called him a dirty tramp, among other colourful words.

The female housemate claimed that Pere does not have a degree and he doesn’t have papers. She added that he has also been known to rub himself on actresses while on set. She said Pere is only big physically, but he has no money and is lying about his age.

See the video below:

Netizens react as Venita makes messy claims about Pere

The video of Venita dragging Pere and making huge negative claims about him soon trended on social media, and it got a lot of fans of the show talking. Some of them accused Venita of age-shaming Pere when she was also an elderly person. Others said she was doing too much. Read some of their comments below:

johnsonmanah:

“If he is 55 he looks dmm good for his age.”

soursecode_:

“Pere wasn't supposed to insult Venita' s father for whatsoever reasons as long as she didn't insult his father, that's bullsht.. Rubbish seefinish. Na to break bottle for person head commot there. Stcheew.”

soursecode_:

“You all commenting Venita Venita can't you see what caused her mood?? How could Pere ask her father to kiss some asss sort of.. how could Pere even command her to put some cap on someone's head as if he is the one who paid her fees through school and fed her till she grew up.. kai!! Bottle for fly for that house iftosay person de there.. Please leave Venita in peace. She is even wise and kind enough not to answer him face to face for calling her father in this.”

badest_doness:

“Dammm I hve never seen women insult men to nothing like this,I only see this from bbn women on my timeline who raise them?”

dee_the_toughcookie:

“Venita is very old to be in this house. I feel sorry for her kids. Having mom that always bluffs like this is such a disgrace. No fight passed without her being in the center of it.”

_qualy_t:

“The Venita girl nd vawulence... 5&6 ... oga too plenty for biggie House .”

kween_awo:

“This Venita of a woman is too vengeful. Why didn't she say all these in his front. This her destructive strategy will backfire on her. Old woman with zero sense. She's still the one that will go to the diary room and organise a pity party and be crying up and down ”

blessing_biba:

“And Venita is 20years older than Adekunle.”

hermwynne:

“52 years old runs girl wit 2 kids for different men wey no wan rest.. old mama youngie wey Dey run after teenagers for biggies house.. pot calling kettle black .. pple who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.”

mhiz_famzy_hairworldbackup:

“U all be saying vanita is say too much what of the part Pere says ur dad can kiss it?was it her dad that is having issues with him honestly both of them na werey.”

mudiaaa___:

“She has finished him, he deserved it.”

Phyna age-shames Venita, calls her 'oldie mama youngie'

BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, made headlines for the umpteenth time after speaking on Venita’s attraction to Adekunle on the BBNaija All Stars show.

Just recently, the 36-year-old mother of two opened up about how she was attracted to Adekunle during her diary session.

Phyna reacted to Venita's statement by age-shaming her and calling her ‘oldie mama youngie’ who wants to spoil Adekunle’s game.

Source: Legit.ng