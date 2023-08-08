Nigerian music executive Don jazzy took a swift trip down the memory lane and narrated his humble beginnings with his mother

As a guest on the Zero Conditions podcast, the music producer revealed how he sold akara with his mum with the hopes of meeting rich men that would help him

He claimed that selling akara with his mother as a youngster moulded him particularly and made him understand life better

Veteran record producer Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has shared the other side of his untold history.

In a recent Youtube interview with the Zero Conditions podcast, he recalled when he sat with his mother to assist in her petty business.

Don Jazzy speaks on humble beginnings with his mother Credit: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

According to him, he and his mother sold akara in the hopes that big customers would notice him and offer him money.

The record producer described his lowly beginnings as follows:

"I remember it like it was yesterday… I remember sitting down with my mum frying akara there, sitting on the bench there in Ajegunle, and any big man that passes by with their Peugeot 504 or Mercedes 230 or whatever, and they come to buy akara.

"I also remember the thought in my head, ‘I wish this man would just look at me and go, Young boy, just take this; I know that you need it’ or something like that."

