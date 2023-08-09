Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is back in the news over his trending controversy about taking a second wife, Judy Austin

In a new video posted on his Facebook page, Yul bragged about being the most trending and most handsome man in Nigeria

As expected, Yul’s video sparked a series of mixed reactions on social media with majority taunting him

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is in the news for the umpteenth time over his second marriage to Judy Austin.

Since the movie star got married and welcomed a child with Judy, he has continued to trend online with many netizens bashing him and his new wife.

Yul however seems undisturbed and continues to post content online for his haters to react to. Just recently he shared a video where he called himself the most trending man in Nigeria.

Netizens react as Yul Edochie calls himself most trending and most handsome man in Nigeria. Photos: Yul Edochie

In the video which was posted on his official Instagram page, Yul was seen in what appeared to be a hotel as he proudly walked the corridors while his second wife, Judy, was heard hailing him in the background.

Yul walked majestically and started to brag about being the most handsome and the most trending man in Nigeria. He also called himself the man of the moment.

He said:

“Man of the moment, most trending, most handsome, sexxiest man in Nigeria, they don’t know how we do it.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Yul Edochie brags about being the most trending and handsome man in Nigeria

Yul Edochie’s new video got many netizens talking. Some of them praised him for being unbothered while others bashed his display. Read some of their comments below:

historylovers_001:

“In a world filled with constant noise and chaos, there's a unique skill that some individuals have mastered , which is “the art of remaining unbothered” This Man is unbothered and it’s actually good for his mental Health ..”

boatnaija:

“He should have married an influencer long time if he knew he liked tiktok better than LinkedIn woman.”

nnenna_blinks_:

“How does his children feel is what I’m more concerned about. Imagine your dad going that Low on the internet all in the name of content creation with his right hand assistant in clownery. Trending my left nyash.”

onyinyeeeee:

“From presidential candidate to preferable clown.”

official_zinny23:

“Still wondering how this man reduced himself to this point. Shame just Dey catch me on his behalf.”

_qris:

“You were a respected nollywood actor before this woman came in, think on it sir.”

jully__mk:

“Judy what did u add to your stew that turned an ODOGWU into an ODIEGWU.”

ladyque_1:

“You’re a Finished Man.”

samvail__:

“To do big man no fit am again self. Guess the voice seems not to fit the body anymore. ”

Xpensive_fatima:

“The most unbothered person aliveeee, I love that for him .”

