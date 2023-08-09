The young Nigerian lady, Ego Blessing Okoye, who actress Eniola Badmus recently arrested, has now spoken up

In the new video, she complained bitterly about how the Nigerian police refused to release her phone after she was freed from detention

Ego’s video raised a series of mixed reactions on social media, and some netizens blasted Eniola for it

Young Nigerian TikToker, Ego Blessing Okoye, was recently arrested by actress Eniola Badmus. She has now spoken up after her release from detention.

In a video posted on Instagram by @Gossipmilltv and spotted by Legit.ng, Ego was heard lamenting bitterly about her phone being held by the police.

Nigerians react as TikToker arrested by Eniola Badmus says police has refused to return her phone. Photos: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

The lady said she had been released from detention for about a week now after her matter with Eniola was resolved, and she was made to pay a fine.

Ego noted that the court mandated that her properties be returned to her, but the police have refused to. She explained that she had been to the police station several times, and they kept telling her to come back on a different day.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The TikToker said as a result of not being with her phone, she has no access to money, and she needs to go to the hospital to treat herself. She also said she missed her Canada sponsorship interview because the access code for the interview was in her phone.

See the video below:

Netizens react as TikToker Eniola Badmus arrested says police has refused to return her phone

Ego Blessing’s new video sparked a series of mixed reactions on social media. Some netizens said it serves her right, while others blasted Eniola Badmus for the troubles she’s facing.

Read some of their comments below:

nenyenwa_____:

“Ignorance is a disease, you spoiled your life yourself. I’m not supporting anybody but Nigerian police must have sold your phone by now.”

bedspreads_and_duvets:

“What is wrong is wrong! We all know what she did is wrong and she already apologized, paid and the case has been settled. But why are the police not releasing her phone to her? Why? You all supporting this are part of the problem in this country. Let them give her back her phone, period!”

Iam_annjoy:

“Eniola is not a good person at all, that’s all I can say.”

kingjosiahmba:

“The Nigerian court keep getting disrespected every day In Nigeria If the court passes a judgement, it should be obeyed by the law enforcement agencies, that’s why they exist by the way.”

babatundebells:

“First you need apologize to Eniola Badmus well well and I must let you know say she try for you.. 2nd go back to her and report this nonsense that the police are doing I trust her she does not hate you she just didn’t like what you did and I trust she will help.. don’t forget to keep shouting na offense you commit no be crime!”

uncle_jeff_official2:

“Her Eyes don red. Sorry but next time if you see microphone you will run away.”

doubleman__:

“Phone way them don sell .”

Georgina Onuoha knocks Eniola Badmus for arresting TikToker

Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha accused her colleague Eniola Badmus of detaining and intimidating the influencer who defamed her.

A Tiktoker named Ego asserted that Eniola was a professional pimp. She added that she had once connected an acquaintance of hers with a wealthy man.

In response to her colleague's actions, Georgina Onuoha stated that the Tiktoker should have been prosecuted for defamation instead of being arrested. She stated that defamation is not a crime that necessitates an arrest.

Source: Legit.ng