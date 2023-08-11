Kekwaru Ngozi Mary, a Nigerian lady who returned $70,000 to the rightful owner has gotten a free Canada PR

The Eko Hotel and Suites customer care disclosed this during a recent NSSPPD service

Ngozi also revealed how her family faced stagnation for a long time before things began to go well for them

Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, a customer care officer at Eko Hotel, who recently returned $70,000 that was left behind by a customer in a suite, has been granted free Permanent Residency (PR) in Canada.

Ngozi shared this exciting news during the NSPPD service's testimony segment on Tuesday morning.

Following the incident, an international organization, impressed by Ngozi's display of integrity, reached out to her due to her proficiency in speaking French.

They offered to assist her in obtaining Canadian PR at no cost. This development marks a significant milestone in Ngozi's life and opens up new opportunities for her future.

Ngozi also mentioned the commendation she received from her Local Government chairman, who expressed astonishment at her exceptional integrity.

In recognition of her honesty, the chairman flew her to Port Harcourt, where she was accommodated in one of the city's top hotels.

Additionally, she was honoured with an ambassador award and had a building named after her, and in her village, she was bestowed with a chieftaincy title.

In her words;

“An International Organisation called me since they know I speak French, they called me, because they want to do Canada PR for me for free.

"My local government chairman flew me down to port harcourt lodged me in one of the biggest hotels, gave me an ambassador award and named a building after me, in my village they gave me a chieftaincy title.”

Recall that Davido had awarded her $10,000 for her commendable act. He had shared the news on his Twitter handle, before connecting with Ngozi.

Reactions as Eko Hotel staff Ngozi receives free Canada permanent resident card

@gbamusss said:

“God will diligently reward those that seek him, her Honesty paid off. She will be able to do for herself and family what she cannot do for herself in Nigeria, with permanent residency Gid has open lots of doors of opportunities for her. May God's mercy and grace continue to follow you on this great life changing journey.”

@meelorlah reacted:

“Nothing like having Integrity, you don't know when it will be tested.”

@iampromisekamal commented:

“OMO WE REALLY NEED MORE PEOPLE LIKE THIS IN OUR COUNTRY TO REDEEM OUR BAD NAME ALL OVER THE WORLD ABEG GOD BLESS HER.”

@callme__aya commented:

“Integrity is wealth.”

@igphotos2 said:

“What many will work for all there lives. u got it with an act of Godliness. Truly the world awaits the manifestation of the sons of God.”

@cheemaumeh said:

“Imagine she had not returned the money. She for no give these testimonies.”

@_celestineokafor reacted:

“God just said let me test you and she passed the test and see as the rivers of blessing dey flow in.”

@softstrength reacted:

“Integrity is the best attribute! Nothing beats it!”

Eko Hotel staff gets VIP treatment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Eko Hotel and Suites staff, Ngozi Kekwaru, who returned $70k (over N55 million) a customer misplaced, has bagged a scholarship for her master's degree, thanks to Chidi Lloyd, the Chairman of her local government area.

Ngozi, a native of the Rundele community in Emuoha local government area (LGA) of Rivers State, disclosed this in a Facebook post on Sunday as she shared a video from her visit to her hometown. In a ceremony held at the council on August 3, Ngozi was unveiled by the chairman of Emohua LGA, Chidi Lloyd, as the ambassador of the local government.

She also performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a one-kilometre Omkpoba-Mgbere road being executed in the Ibaa community of the local government. In the clip she shared, Ngozi was rushed by people from her hometown as she graced the occasion in style. Ngozi shed tears as her community honoured her for her honesty, which has since shot her into the limelight and earned her financial rewards.

Source: Legit.ng