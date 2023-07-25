The BBNaija All Stars show has continued to make headlines on social media after the 20 new housemates were unveiled

Two of the housemates on the show were past winners, Mercy Eke and Whitemoney

The BBNaija All Stars season has continued to cause an online buzz only two days after it kicked off.

Recall that the reality show featured 20 housemates from previous BBNaija seasons, including two past winners, Mercy Eke from Pepper Dem season and Whitemoney from Shine Ya Eye season.

During her time, Mercy was known as the queen of highlights as she continued to dazzle fans with her lovable character, her relationship on the show, her taste in fashion and more.

Whitemoney, on the other hand, appealed to many viewers for being hardworking, a lover of the kitchen, a funny personality and more.

Years have passed since these two ex-BBNaija stars won their respective seasons, and many wonder how being together on the same show will affect their chances of taking home the grand prize.

Legit.ng has now organised a poll for its readers to determine which of the past BBNaija winners will make it to the BBN All Stars top five finalists.

After the round of voting, Whitemoney had 19.4% on the poll, while Mercy won with 44.5%. 36% of those who participated in the poll voted that none of them would become finalists.

Tacha reveals why she did not join BBN All Stars

Former BBNaija Pepper Dem housemate, Tacha, has now opened up on why she did not participate in BBNaija All Stars.

Tacha was one of the BBNaija stars many fans had hoped would make the show and the socialite has now spoken up on why she was not a part of it.

Tacha revealed that everything is business to her. She explained further by saying that she would have gone for BBNaija All Stars if the organisers were going to pay her.

