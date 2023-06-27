Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Maria sparked huge reactions online after announcing her pregnancy

A video of the reality star and Kelvin, her baby daddy has sparked mixed reactions on social media

While some netizens gushed over the couple, others say she will regret her decision to take another woman's husband

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Maria got into a huge scandal shortly after she came out of the house.

The reality star has been allegedly dating another woman's husband Kelvin, and is now pregnant for him.

Netizens react to video of Maria and her baby daddy Photo credit: @mariachikebanjamin/@thecommentsection

Source: Instagram

Maria was bashed by many after she announced her pregnancy on social media, and a recent video sparked more reactions/

The BBNaija ex-housemate waddled beside Kelvin and linked her arm to his as they walked into a venue.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Maria's video

amorsa_x:

"Make she born first nah. She won’t escape the karma it’s not even a curse. That’s the rule of life."

urennaya1:

"They will make a cute baby forget."

dear_enayi:

"They look so good together "

teeto__olayeni:

"This Video would make you think twice about being and making it look like " na side chick's dey win" regardless don't be the reason why another person's marriage will fold up,because trust me shege dey front. If you are from a polygamous home,you will understand what I am talking about."

l.tobiloba:

"Regardless of the dragging and name-calling on social media, here is the outCUM. She no send una papa. "

cancerconquerorboma_:

"Two adults doing what they like! Y’all should drag the man too like you are dragging the woman…

Source: Legit.ng