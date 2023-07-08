Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Maria Chike Benjamin is proudly showing off her pregnancy despite criticism

The reality star recently tapped into aan inspiration from singer Rihanna and rocked an outfit generously showing off her baby bump

Fans and colleagues of Maria gushed over her in the comment section, making reference to her inspiration

Popular BBNaija star Maria Chike Bebjamin has been criticised heavily lately for getting pregnant for a man she took from another woman.

Maria is, however, unfazed and has continued to proudly show off her baby bump anticipating her child's arrival.

Maria sparks reactions with baby bump video Photo credit: @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

In a new post, Maria decided to pull off a Rihanna stunt by going around town well covered in her outfit except for her bump.

The reality star strutted back and forth in the video like a runway model.

She captioned the video with:

"Bumping around town "

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush over Maria and her baby bump

Fans and colleagues of the reality star in her comment section gushed over how good she looks.

Read comments sighted below:

sharonooja:

"A babe "

sexynayaray:

"Awwww Maria ur preggy looks so good on you I bet it’s a boy cos girls dey make females wowwo shaaa my gender hates themselves that’s why make no ex oooh it’s was a slip of tongue "

officialsommy42:

"Rihanna should be scared, you are coming for her crown."

import__smartly:

"Person wey don born."

its_tegadominic:

"Chai na wao, which kind baby blues be this na "

judithoflagos:

"I just love how you’re so unbothered and pressing necks my sugar mummy."

tachafinest:

"Bumping Around Town With Pesin Husband ? Ur Shame Dey Shame Me."

chiebukaa:

"If he doesn't have money, you for no gree oo.....inside life"

queen_zinnyb:

"Cutes preg bbe I v seen but sis kelvins top go see shege this period "

chinwe_divine:

"Giving Rihanna vibes❤️…Safe delivery my love ❤️❤️❤️"

