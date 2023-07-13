Nigerian superstar Davido congratulated a member of his record label who got married recently outside the country

Pictures from the lovely bohemian wedding ceremony made their way on social media as fans and celebrities sent their good wishes

The Timeless hitmaker went on to note that he was proud of the 30 BG member and promised to meet up with him in Toronto

Nigerian singer Davido expressed joy and satisfaction as one of his team members, Santus, got married to the love of his life.

The 30 BG principal took to social media to express excitement and pride over the young man’s marriage.

Davido’s 30BG member Weds Credit: @santusgee

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, he went on to note that he would link up with him in Toronto.

"Congrats Santus! .. proud of your growth. .. you in Toronto."

See Santus’ wedding pictures below

See Davido’s message here

Netizens react to Davido’s message to the newlywed 30BG

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions to OBO’s remark and the pictures of the wedded 30 BG; see them below:

leo30bg:

"Eveybody just de marry their best friend God Abeg I no wan marry my own she too get bad character lol ."

carahsvibes:

"I hope he doesn’t follow Davido’s foot steps."

crystal_d_4eva:

"Must she wear this clothe,see em natural beauty. Anyways congratulations to them."

djmims_agbaye:

"Una don carry am come social media, This Weeding no go Kalas o!."

royal_3635:

"30BG no Dey promise and fail lie lie ."

