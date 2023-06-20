A 59-year-old TikTok star became a flight attendant at Southwest Airlines after working as a nurse for 30 years

She was known to post funny videos of her life and work on TikTok, where she has more than 1.2 million followers

She hoped to inspire others to follow their dreams, regardless of their age or challenges

A woman who became famous on TikTok for her funny videos has fulfilled her dream of becoming a flight attendant at the age of 59.

Linda Owens, also known as Crazy Nana on the social media platform, has always wanted to work in the skies, but life took her in a different direction.

The woman said she wanted to show what was possible. Photo credit: NY Post Source: NY Post

Source: UGC

She got married, had four children and worked as a nurse for 30 years.

Effect of Pandemic

But when the pandemic hit, she decided to pursue her passion and applied for a job at Southwest Airlines.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She was accepted and completed her training in May 2023.

She told the New York Post that she was nervous but excited to start her new career.

She said she loves meeting new people and making them laugh.

She also said she hoped to inspire other people to follow their dreams, no matter how old they are or what obstacles they face.

Owens has more than 1.2 million followers on TikTok, where she posts videos of her daily life, her family and her adventures as a flight attendant. She often wore funny costumes and wigs and danced to popular songs.

She said she enjoyed making people smile and spreading positivity through her videos.

She said she got messages from fans who thanked her for brightening their day.

She also said she was grateful for the support of her husband, who encouraged her to chase her dream, and her children, who helped her with the technology.

Owens said she planned to continue working as a flight attendant and a TikTok star for as long as she could..

In her words:

“I want to show people that you can do anything you want to do. You just have to believe in yourself and go for it.”

Beautiful female flight attendant records herself as she dances with her waist in an aeroplane

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a pretty flight attendant showcased that one can still have fun at work by recording herself dancing on duty.

The lady identified as Athenia Paul, a flight attendant by profession, shared a video on TikTok in which she was dancing inside an aeroplane.

With her phone placed on a spot, she stood before it and whined her waist happily while vibing to the song Tour Du Monde by Uzu Mokonzi.

Source: Legit.ng