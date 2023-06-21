Williams asked her coworker out after learning about his low self-esteem and loneliness

They had a fun date at Sandbox VR, a virtual reality gaming center

She said that they made each other’s day and encouraged others to be kind

A woman named PH Williams shared her heartwarming story of how she asked her coworker out on a date after learning about his struggles with self-esteem and loneliness.

She said that they had a conversation about a month or two ago, where he revealed that he had not been out or in a relationship for six years.

Bonding session

He also confided in her some of his insecurities and personal issues that she could not disclose.

Williams said that she was touched by his honesty and sweetness, and that he always helped and cheered up others at work.

She decided to surprise him by asking him out last weekend, and he was speechless and shocked. She said that she made his whole day and that made her heart smile.

They went to Sandbox VR, a virtual reality gaming center, where they had an amazing time together.

She told him that he had a forever partner in crime to hit the town with, and that they were going to enjoy life this year.

She said that her gesture of kindness had a positive impact on him, but he also made her day more than he knew.

Williams encouraged others to be kind to people, as they never know how it can affect them.

She said that she was happy to have found a potential partner in her coworker, and that they were looking forward to their next date.

