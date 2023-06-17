A lady has shared her pain on TikTok after she mistakenly sent the wrong photo to her company's website

According to the lady on TikTok, her real intention for taking the photo was to send it to her boyfriend

However, in an unplanned turnout, she mistakenly uploaded the photo on her company's website

A young woman has gone viral on TikTok after uploading the wrong photo on her company's official shopping website.

The TikTok user @shopgirlscrew uploaded a video of the incident on TikTok that pulled more than 500k views since it was shared.

Lady sends silly photo to company's website Photo credit: @shopgirlscrew/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The jewellery store staff discovered that she had mistakenly shared a photo intended for her boyfriend to the Girls Crew jewellery website.

According to her, this wasn't the first time such a thing was happening as she had once shared a wrong photo earlier on.

"Not me accidentally uploading a silly photo I meant to send to my BOYFRIEND to the COMPANY WEBSITE. Apologies in advance to my boss when she sees this. This is only my second time doing this so I feel like I won't get in trouble?", she said.

The photo captured the worker making a silly face with her tongue out, as well as a close-up shot of her eye.

Reactions as lady mistakenly uploads the wrong photo to company's website

@blackgirlpr said:

"I'd actually just leave it there and then check my analytics to see if it did anything!"

@emilywurdeman said:

"I send pictures of my students to their parents every day and accidentally uploaded cat pics a few weeks ago."

@madisyntcombs reacted:

"Immediately would buy the product."

@rogue1080 said:

"What company because my daughter loves the earring! It’s a cute photo too!"

See the post below:

