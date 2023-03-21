Former Big Brother Titans Miracle had an exclusive interview with the show's host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, as he left the game

The former housemate spoke about how he saw the relationship between Yemi Cregx and Khosi, lampooning the former

Miracle revealed that it was the pressure he mounted on Yemi that caused him to crumble and not stick to his initial strategy

Big Brother Titans Miracle has given his two cents on how he perceived the rapport between his fellow contestants, Yemi Cregx and Khosi.

The Nigerian ex-housemate revealed his take during an exclusive interview with the show's host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

When asked if Yemi played Khosi, Miracle stated that he believes a player cannot play a player.

He stated:

"I don’t think Yemi played khosi. You can’t play a player. Yemi came trying to be a playboy, and I didn’t vibe with that because of how I felt about khosi. I was emotionally invested in khosi, but Yemi wasn’t.

"If Yemi let Khosi spoil his game, that’s on him, not on me. I put pressure on him, and he crumbled under it. I don’t think Yemi was the right guy for khosi."

Nigerians react to Miracle’s interview

modupeoluwa908:

"Oshey my dearsupportive partner,we can never trade you for anything."

talahdacosta_official:

"As e Dey sweet us e Dey pain dem."

gkuje01:

"Is it in your place to know who the right person was for Khosi? It's Ebuka I blame mainly for messing yemi's game cos both yemi and khosi were playing each other before he spoiled yemi's game."

____iamhenry:

"this one is obsessed with yemi, you can’t tell me otherwise."

ify_jeny:

"And whoever told u yemi left bcux of u, told u the biggest lie of all times... So just shut up and see what u could make out of the game and stop blabbing."

