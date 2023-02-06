It’s the start of the fourth week on the Big Brother Titans show and a new set of housemates are now facing possible eviction

This time around, seven out of the total 10 pairs of housemates in the house were put up for eviction

The Heads of House, Ebubu and Tsastii, used their veto power to save Blaqboi and Ipeleng of the Blaqleng pair

The Big Brother Titans show has once again caused an online buzz over the housemates facing possible eviction in its fourth week.

In usual Big Brother fashion every Monday night, the housemates once again went into the diary room to nominate their colleagues for possible eviction.

After the rounds of nominations, a total of seven pairs of housemates were named as facing possible eviction during the live show before the Heads of House, Ebubu and Tsastii, used their veto power to save and replace.

See how the housemates nominated below:

Yemi and Nelisa: Juicy Jay and Olivia (Juiovla), Mmeli and Jenni O (Jenni Li)

Justin and Yvonne: Kanaga Jnr and Blue Aiva (Kaniva), Khosi and Miracle OP (Khosicle)

Thabang and Nana: Yemi and Nelisa (Yelisa), Marvin and Yaya (Maya)

Kanaga Jnr and Blue Aiva: Khosi, Miracle OP (Khosicle), Thabang, Nana (Thabana)

Blaqboi and Ipeleng: Khosi, Miracle OP (Khosicle), Justin, Yvonne (Juvone)

Khosi and Miracle OP: Jenni O, Mmeli (Jenni Li), Blaqboi, Ipeleng (Blaqleng)

Jenni O and Mmeli: Khosi, Miracle OP (Khosicle), Yemi Cregx, Nelisa (Yelisa)

Juicy Jay and Olivia: Kanaga Jnr and Blue Aiva (Kaniva), Blaqboi and Ipeleng (Blaqleng)

Marvin and Naya: Jennni O, Mmeli (Jenne Li), Thabang, Nana (Thabana)

Ebubu and Tsastii: Juicy Jay, Olivia (Juiovla), Yemi Cregx, Nelisa (Yelisa)

After the nominations, Khosicle, Blaqleng, Jenne Li, Juiovla, Kaniva, Thabana, Yelisa, called out for being up for possible eviction.

Heads of House Ebubu and Tsastii use veto power

After Big Brother announced the first round of nominated housemates, he then called on the new Heads of House for the week, Ebubu and Tsastii, to save a nominated pair and replace them with another pair.

After deliberating for about a minute, Ebubu announced on their behalf that they were saving Blaqleng (Blaqboi and Ipeleng) and replacing them with Juvone (Justin and Yvonne).

This made the final nomination list to be Khosicle(Khosicle and Miracle OP), Juvone(Justin and Yvonne), Jenne Li(Jenni O and Mmeli), Juiovla (Juicy Jay and Olivia), Kaniva (Kanaga Jnr and Blue Aiva), Thabana (Thabang and Nana) and Yelisa (Yemi Cregx and Yelisa).

Nigerians react to the nomination list

See what some netizens had to say about the housemates up for eviction below:

weightlossandmore:

"This is the voting that will show the winner …all strong contenders are up "

official_wendy__:

"Team Khosi,let’s go again…..I want Blue to know whom our girl is "

lizylcoa:

"Very sweet line up"

beccaszn:

"Madea and her guy… it’s time to go mbok"

cherylcoll:

"Jenny o hope your bags are fully packed already ."

e.l.b.e.l.l.o.o:

"Strong people are up o. Scared for juvone if big brother is evicting 2 couples"

callme_clarasimdi:

"Jenni O I see you . Khosicle to the world . Why do I feel like 2 pairs will be leaving on Sunday?"

Jaypee and Lukay evicted from BBTitans house

Jaypee and Lukay have become the second pair to be evicted from the show.

The Big Brother Titans housemates who were paired were the least voted for by viewers after they were nominated by their fellow housemates.

Their eviction took place on February 5, on the third Sunday Live Show of the show, and comes a week after Sandra and Theo Traw left the show, making them the first pair to be evicted.

