BBTitans Yomi Creg and Khosi are on the leash again about some unresolved issues regarding their connection

South African Khosi decided to talk about some things when Yomi Cregx got interested in knowing what she discussed with another housemate, Blue

Khosi took advantage of the opportunity to vent about Yomi's recent behaviour toward her, and netizens reacted

The sudden relationship drama going on between BBTitans Khosi and Yomi Creg might be slowing down anytime soon, especially since Blue Aiva came into the picture.

BBTitans Khosi and Yomi Creg were recently in a discussion where Yomi was trying to find out what Khosi was discussing with Blue Aiva.

Pictures of BBTitans Khosi, Yemi Cregx, and Blue Credit: @bigbrotherafrica, @kingcregx

Source: Instagram

Khosi began to express her feelings about Yomi's recent treatment to her, especially since he became involved with Blue.

Watch the video of BBTitans Khosi and Yomi Creg

Netizens react to the video of BBTitans Khosi and Yomi Cregx's discussion

ottunba:

"This cruise is too much. They’ve been together for less than two weeks and there’s so much drama. Omo."

mz_goldel:

"Can someone tell this babe not to bother herself about this dude. Las las she will have a clash with blue which isn’t worth it abeg."

kobeditshepiso:

"Blue should apply more pressure on Saturday. "

_brown.skin_girl:

"Shey u were leading miracle and thabang on and claiming flirt. Now someone is beating you at that game"

fireworksbabygirl:

"They are both manipulative and uses people. KHOSI led on Miracle and Thabang."

stanbaba1:

"Terminator, we Don get agreement so no terminating.. Ngbo Ngbo na Ngbo ngbo"

kelode_one:

"Khosi you are loss in lovewhat a shame."

okikiola_x:

"Can someone tell her to have some self respect? Was she not loved at home?"

miss_.dansarki:

"Khosi really embarrassed herself by going to Blue and Yemi Mtsww, Khosi please stop all this and let this man be."

My father tagged me a ‘mistake’,BBTitans' Nana Shares

one of the 10 Nigerians in the BBTitans house, got people talking online after she shared the heartbreaking story of her childhood, with her colleagues.

The reality TV star said her father never loved or cared for her.

Nana also revealed that her father, at some point in her life, tagged her as a mistake.

