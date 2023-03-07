The Big Brother Titans’ show keeps getting interesting every day with its complicated personalities that ensemble the show

One of the recently evicted Nigerian housemates, Yemi Cregx, tried to communicate with his favourite Khosi from the outside

Yemi was able to send a love note and a picture of himself to Khosi through one of the housemates in order to lighten her mood since his eviction

The ‘ship’ between the evicted BBTitian’s housemate Yemi Cregx and Khosi, who is still active in the house, has continued to stun viewers.

The Nigerian ex-housemate, Yemi, found a way to communicate with Khosi even after leaving the house.

Yemi drafted a note to Khosi with his picture, which he sent through Yvonne to deliver to her.

Netizens react to the video

saminataz:

"Yemi was her strategy, she's still using yemi as a strategy even when he's outside the house, this girl is sharp..."

piesie_nayah:

"There nothing to say and that’s on periodtttt babe People are refusing to see where you said that but it’s fine,keep doing your thing."

mummy_emdred:

"Why's she showing Thabang? Thought it's between she and Yemi. This girl likes likes Thabang more."

stitched_2020:

"My heart skips weneva I see her with Thabang I was praying for her to go nd sleep yesterday night cause I don’t want wahala."

unpredictable_ify:

"Nne play the d*mn game, if that will hand you over the mulla.cuz las las men ain't the price.and if easy let them do am. His sugar mommies and vvip doesn't like yoy. they shown videos and wait patiently when yoy come out , your people will also show yoy his midnight kerewa. Everyone shld answer him papa's name. since you're the reason why he was out."

okwechimeifeanyijane:

"I really pray she does not spoil her relationship with Yemi because of game.There is more to game not only emotional relationship but that one person you can hold on to."

