The Big Brother Naija Level-up edition has been more interesting than people predicted from the beginning

The housemates have spent over a month in the house and they have seen the exit of several of their colleagues

While some contestants had/have no impact, others have managed to become the topic of discussion almost every day

As expected, the Big Brother Naija show this year has been trending on social media since it started over a month ago.

With the entry and exit of different people, a lot of fans have picked their favourites and have been drumming support for them.

Housemates that are being talked about on social media Photo credit: @unusualphyna/@sheggzolusemo/@bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

On the popularity scale, some housemates are more relevant than others and their actions in the house have taken over social media.

Legit.ng brings you a list of Level-up housemates who are currently being talked about by fans on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1. Sheggz

Sheggz became an instant favourite from day 1 because of his good looks and swag, but at the moment, he has transformed into a demon.

He seems to have a chokehold on Bella who is his girlfriend, and he has treated her badly to the point of tears a few times.

Fans have resorted to prayers and calling on Biggie so that he can let Bella focus on winning.

2. Bella

The speed with which Bella fell in love with Sheggz to the point of refusing to see his flaws and bad behaviour towards her still shocks many.

Sheggz manages to show her different and mean sides of him, and even though she notices and points them out, Bella has refused to leave him.

According to her, she will never see someone like Sheggz again because he is perfect and she wants their relationship to work badly.

3. Daniella

Daniella has been called the 'distributor' of the season. She shocked many when she got freaky with Khalid before his exit from the house.

Shortly after, Dotun became HOH and chose her to share the lounge with him. To the shock of many, she also did 'stuff' with him.

Fans are waiting for her to exit the house so that she can face Khalid who probably thought they had something special.

4. Phyna

Phyna, from the onset, established that she is not a soft babe and her slang 'who dey' has become popular as she shouts it in the house quite a lot.

Her turn around to hook up with Groovy and become his babe has also been a source of reaction on social media.

Phyna has also been giving Groovy quite a hard time with her demands and complaints, only time will tell if they will last.

5. Doyin

The housemate has been nicknamed the 'therapist' of the house, seeing as Sheggz and a number of people find talking to her comfortable.

Doyin also got on the lips of many after former housemate Tacha boldly called her out online for talking about her constantly in the house.

Beyond being in the middle of Bella and Sheggz especially, her short romance with evicted colleague Cyph brought her into the limelight fast.

Bella desperately begs Biggie for special dinner date with Sheggz

Big Brother Naija Level-up housemate Bella is doing all she can to save her crashing relationship with fellow contestant Sheggz.

During one of her diary sessions, Bella got the opportunity to talk about her relationship, and she stressed to Biggie that they need a romantic and special dinner date.

According to her, the relationship is falling apart, and they are on the verge of breaking up, problems she thinks a date night with food, drinks, and roses will fix.

Source: Legit.ng